Joju George’s Churuli row explained: Why the Malayalam actor’s remarks sparked online frenzy

Joju George is one of the most notable Malayalam actors, who has proved his acting chops in numerous supporting roles before transitioning into lead characters with movies such as Joseph. The Malayalam actor, however, is in the news now after he spoke about his ill experiences after appearing in acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery’s movie, Churuli. From not getting paid to not keeping their word to him, Joju George has made some scathing remarks that have been trending online for the past several days. Let’s delve into Joju George’s Churuli controversy. Joju George in Churuli

Joju George’s remarks on Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli

Lijo Jose Pellissery is considered one of the auteurs among the new-age Malayalam filmmakers. He has a distinct style of filmmaking, which ensures that his movies standout from the usual fare. The movie at the centre of the row is Churuli, a 2021 Malayalam film, helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and featured Joju George along with Vinay Forrt and Chemban Vinod Jose.

In a recent chat with The New Indian Express, Joju George claimed that he has not been given remuneration for acting in Churuli. He further remarked that he used swear words in the movie, after he was promised that it would be only screened at film festivals. However, this version with the swear words was released in theatres, and Joju said that he had to bear the consequences and that the makers should have shown the courtesy to alert him beforehand.

Both Joju George and Lijo Jose Pellissery are much admired in Malayalam cinema, which is known for consistently churning out meaningful films. That a noted actor would publicly raise such an allegation against a filmmaker of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s stature is surprising to say the least. And if indeed Joju’s comments about not getting paid are true and the makers going back on their word, then it does not reflect well on Lijo Jose Pellissery either, whose 2019 movie Jallikattu was India’s official selection for the prestigious Oscars.

Pellissery is yet to officially address the issue, and Joju has also not publicly commented upon the matter after the interview, even as the row continues to hog headlines and spark online discussions. Joju George, who was recently seen in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, has also directed a film, Pani.

Where to stream Churuli on OTT

The plot of Chururli follows two undercover police personnel, who head to a remote village, looking for a criminal. The moment the jeep, carrying the cops, crosses a stream, the behaviour of their co-passengers change. Everyone appears to be hostile in Churuli, and speaking in expletives seems to be the norm. The cops find themselves trapped in the labyrinth of Churuli.