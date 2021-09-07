Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Prithviraj wish Mammootty on 70th birthday: 'Keep up this youth, keep up this energy'

Actors such as Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sarath Kumar among others on Tuesday took to social media to wish legendary actor Mammootty on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Both Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal, who’ve known Mammootty for decades, shared videos in which they wished on his birthday.

In his video, Kamal Haasan said: “I can’t believe he’s 70 years old. I still consider him my junior because I entered the industry before him. Keep up this youth, keep up this energy. Best wishes from one senior citizen to another senior citizen.”

Speaking in Malayalam, Mohanlal sent birthday wishes to his best friend. He said that he hasn’t seen such an actor across industries and languages in the world.

Actor Prithviraj tweeted: “I don’t have a better pic. Bcoz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka (sic).”

Sharing a picture with Mammootty, actor Sarath Kumar wrote: “Wishing my dear friend, versatile icon of Indian cinema @mammukka a very happy 70th birthday. Inspiration to millions for 5 decades and many more years ahead. May you be blessed with good health & happiness always (sic).”

Prithviraj and Sarath Kumar shared old pics with Mammootty to wish him.

It’s worth mentioning that it was in August that the Malayalam industry celebrated 50th year of the star in the industry.

Mammotty was last seen on screen in Malayalam political thriller, One. Directed by Santosh Vishwanath, One featured Mammootty in the role of Kerala’s chief minister. It’s worth mentioning that he had played the role of a CM, after featuring as late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, in Telugu film Yatra. Mammootty had also played the role of chief minister in the Tamil film Makkal Aatchi which released in 1997.

One also stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George and Murali Gopy in important roles while Ishaani Krishna makes her acting debut.