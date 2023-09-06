Kannada actor Divya Spandana is alive and well, death rumours quashed

Kannada actor Divya Spandana's death rumours started circulating on social media on Wednesday morning. However, the actor is alive and well. She is currently in Geneva. (Also read: Former 'The Bachelorette' contestant Josh Seiter confirms ‘alive and well’ after death hoax) Divya Spandana is currently in Geneva.

How the rumour began

Twitter or X account @johnsoncinepro tweeted that Divya Spandana had passed away on September 6 morning. “Shocking news: Actor Divya Spandan passes away. Dies due to heart attack.”

It was all a hoax

However, Dhanya Rajendran of The News Minute spoke to Divya herself and refuted rumours of her death. She wrote in a tweet, “Just spoke to @divyaspandana. She is in Geneva, was sleeping peacefully till calls came in. Whoever the irresponsible person was, who tweeted this and the news organisations that put it out as news flash, shame on you.”

Another journalist also posted a picture with Divya from Geneva. “Wonderful meeting the very talented and genteel lady ⁦@divyaspandana for dinner in Geneva. We talked about many things including our love for Bangalore,” she wrote in her tweet.

Fans react

Fans of the actor also called out those spreading fake news about her death. “Please double-check before sharing any news, especially when it concerns someone's passing. Avoid spreading false information that can cause unnecessary panic or confusion,” wrote a person on Twitter or X. “For a second I am in sock. It's fake news. Kannada news channels are reporting that Divya spandana is very much alive. Kindly don't believe in rumours," read another tweet.

Divya's death rumours likely emerged because she shares her name with Kannada actor-director Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana. The latter died in Bangkok last month.

Spandana (44) had gone on a trip to Thailand's capital with her cousins, and Raghavendra too had joined them after completing his shooting schedules.

"Last night she went to sleep and did not get up in the morning. We believe it (death) is due to (complications arising from) low blood pressure,” Sri Murali told reporters at the time, quoting his brother Raghavendra who called him up from Bangkok.

