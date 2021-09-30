Kannada TV actor Soujanya dies by suicide, leaves note

A budding Kannada television actor on Thursday allegedly died by suicide in her apartment at Doddabele near Kumbalgodu on the city outskirts, police said.

Soujanya (25), who had acted in a couple of serials and films like 'Chaukattu Fun' and 'Nanobbne Olleyavnu", was found dead in her room, they said. She has left behind a four-page note apologising for taking the extreme step.

The woman wrote that the health issues were ‘killing’ her and her mental state was not good. “I had promised I will never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day I was going so low,” the actor, who hailed from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, said in the note.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918.