Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Rishab Shetty film is unstoppable, crosses 130 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: There is simply no stopping Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office. The Rishab Shetty film continued its strong run on Saturday after two splendid days before it. The film has now become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year, and it has not even completed its opening weekend. Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 3: Rishab Shetty stars in the period drama.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 had collected ₹107 crore net in India by Friday. This included a strong opening of ₹61.85 crore on Dussehra, followed by ₹46 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the film maintained its momentum. According to Sacnilk, the period action drama had added ₹26.32 crore net by 5 PM on Saturday, taking the film's total domestic haul to ₹134.17 crore in three days.

On Friday, the film had become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, having surpassed the lifetime haul of Su From So ( ₹92 crore net). On Saturday, Kantara Chapter 1 continued this overtaking streak by surpassing the lifetime collections of some big recent releases, including Salman Khan's Sikandar ( ₹110 crore) and Ram Charan's Game Changer ( ₹131 crore). It has now set its sights at the ₹150 crore mark, which it should cross by the end of the day.

Kantara Chapter 1 has performed admirably overseas as well, earning over $2.5 million (around ₹22 crore) in the international territories in the first two days. It is expected to add to these numbers significantly over the weekend

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara, which had earned over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.