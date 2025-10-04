Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 3 (updated live): Rishab Shetty film is unstoppable, crosses ₹130 crore
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 3: Rishab Shetty's film has beaten the lifetime collections of Salman Khan's Sikandar and Ram Charan's Game Changer.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: There is simply no stopping Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office. The Rishab Shetty film continued its strong run on Saturday after two splendid days before it. The film has now become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year, and it has not even completed its opening weekend.
Kantara Chapter 1 box office update
Kantara Chapter 1 had collected ₹107 crore net in India by Friday. This included a strong opening of ₹61.85 crore on Dussehra, followed by ₹46 crore on Friday. On Saturday, the film maintained its momentum. According to Sacnilk, the period action drama had added ₹26.32 crore net by 5 PM on Saturday, taking the film's total domestic haul to ₹134.17 crore in three days.
On Friday, the film had become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, having surpassed the lifetime haul of Su From So ( ₹92 crore net). On Saturday, Kantara Chapter 1 continued this overtaking streak by surpassing the lifetime collections of some big recent releases, including Salman Khan's Sikandar ( ₹110 crore) and Ram Charan's Game Changer ( ₹131 crore). It has now set its sights at the ₹150 crore mark, which it should cross by the end of the day.
Kantara Chapter 1 has performed admirably overseas as well, earning over $2.5 million (around ₹22 crore) in the international territories in the first two days. It is expected to add to these numbers significantly over the weekend
All about Kantara Chapter 1
Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 sleeper hit Kantara, which had earned over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The film, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.