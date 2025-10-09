Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 7: Rishab Shetty film mints 451 crore; beats Brahmastra, 3 Idiots

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office: Rishab Shetty's Kantara continues to rampage at the box office as it nears the end of its first week of release. The Kannada period drama had a strong showing domestically on its seventh day, and even managed a marginal improvement in collections overseas, taking it past the ₹450 crore mark worldwide. Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 7: Rukmini Vasanth in a still from the film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 brought in ₹25 crore net on Wednesday, its seventh day in the theatres. The film has now earned ₹316 crore net ( ₹379 crore gross) domestically. The film has crossed ₹100 crore net collection in its Hindi-dubbed version, while the Kannada version is right behind with ₹99 crore. The Telugu version has also fared well with over ₹60 crore in net collections so far. Both the Malayalam and Tamil dubs have also earned over ₹20 crore each, making Kantara Chapter 1 a true pan-India hit.

The film has done quite well overseas, earning over $8 million in international territories. While its daily gross earnings are now under $1 million, it still has enough legs to survive its second weekend and maybe even show some growth. Kantara Chapter 1 has now earned ₹451 crore worldwide, and should cross the ₹500 crore mark in its second weekend.

Kantara Chapter 1 surpasses all time hits

On Thursday, Kantara Chapter 1 passed the lifetime collections of major hits like Brahmastra Part One ( ₹431 crore) and 3 Idiots ( ₹450 crore), further improving its position in the list of highest-grossing Indian films. All that remains to be seen now is if the film can manage to see a big jump over its second weekend, which will determine if it has enough legs to get to the elusive ₹1000-crore mark.

All about Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in pivotal roles. The film is set a thousand years before the events of Kantara and serves as a prequel to it. A third film - Kantara Chapter 2 - has been announced.