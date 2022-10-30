Kantara star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. See pics

On Sunday Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty visited the popular Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. He was snapped arriving in a white shirt and denim pants. He also sported a patka. Also read: Rishab Shetty quit eating non-veg 20-30 days before Kantara shoot

Rishab offered prayers in the temple and later posed for paparazzi outside the temple venue. He also clicked pictures with some fans outside the temple.

Rishab Shetty at Siddhivinayak temple, Mumbai.

Rishab’s Kantara became the third Kannada film ever to cross the ₹250-crore mark in global box office gross earnings. Its Hindi version is currently giving tough competition to films like Thank God, Ram Setu and Black Adam at the box office. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of ₹15 crore. The film earned universal acclaim since its release in September. The film has been praised by several celebs, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, and Vivek Agnihotri.

Earlier, Rishab met Rajinikanth who gifted him a gold chain for the success of Kantara. He shared pictures from their meeting and tweeted, “If you praise us once it is equal to you praising us for a 100 times. Thank you. Rajinikanth sir, we will be forever grateful to you for watching our film and praising our film Kanatara."

Talking about the film, Rishab recently told ETimes, “Acting part was definitely the toughest. Not because of expressing but the action sequences. Especially the 50-60 kgs weight that I had to carry during the Daiv Kola sequence. I had quit eating non-veg 20-30 days before shooting that sequence. After I put on the Daiv Kola Alankar, I would not consume anything except coconut water. They would give me a prasad before and after doing the sequence." He also clarified that the Kannada film which had no initial plan to become a pan-India film, should not be remade in Hindi.

