...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Karnataka government to issue guidelines on cadaver dignity after Pranit More-medico Sejal Pawar's dead body joke

Medical student Sejal Pawar and stand-up comedian Pranit More found themselves the centre of controversy after a joke about male dead bodies was cracked. 

Jun 19, 2026 06:20 pm IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Stand-up comedian Pranit More recently came under fire for not one but two jokes made by audience members during his show. Web developer Himanshu Jangra received flak for making a 370 biryani joke, while medical student Sejal Pawar was called out for joking about the private parts of male dead bodies. The Karnataka government has now decided to issue guidelines to ensure cadavers receive dignity.

Karnataka government to issue cadaver dignity guidelines

Medical student Sejal Pawar's joke on Pranit More's show about male dead bodies received massive backlash.

Karnataka medical education minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil announced this week that the state would take the initiative to issue comprehensive guidelines to ensure that cadavers donated for medical education are treated with dignity and respect. He also stated that the norms will emphasise ethical conduct and reinforce the strict use of donated bodies for education and research. Disciplinary action will be taken for violations.

The ethics committee will meet next week to discuss how best to reiterate the existing guidelines on medical students’ conduct regarding cadavers, says a TOI report. Protocols already exist, governing body donation and the use of donated bodies for teaching and research. But this will make it the country’s first formal framework specifically to ensure dignity, respect, and ethical conduct for donated bodies during the teaching process.

Fallout from the joke on male cadavers

The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the remarks made by Sejal. Maharashtra Cyber Police filed FIRs against Pranit, Himanshu and Sejal and issued summons to them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

comedy show
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Karnataka government to issue guidelines on cadaver dignity after Pranit More-medico Sejal Pawar's dead body joke
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.