Karnataka government to issue guidelines on cadaver dignity after Pranit More-medico Sejal Pawar's dead body joke

Stand-up comedian Pranit More recently came under fire for not one but two jokes made by audience members during his show. Web developer Himanshu Jangra received flak for making a ₹370 biryani joke, while medical student Sejal Pawar was called out for joking about the private parts of male dead bodies. The Karnataka government has now decided to issue guidelines to ensure cadavers receive dignity.

Karnataka government to issue cadaver dignity guidelines

Medical student Sejal Pawar's joke on Pranit More's show about male dead bodies received massive backlash.

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Karnataka medical education minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil announced this week that the state would take the initiative to issue comprehensive guidelines to ensure that cadavers donated for medical education are treated with dignity and respect. He also stated that the norms will emphasise ethical conduct and reinforce the strict use of donated bodies for education and research. Disciplinary action will be taken for violations.

The ethics committee will meet next week to discuss how best to reiterate the existing guidelines on medical students’ conduct regarding cadavers, says a TOI report. Protocols already exist, governing body donation and the use of donated bodies for teaching and research. But this will make it the country’s first formal framework specifically to ensure dignity, respect, and ethical conduct for donated bodies during the teaching process.

Fallout from the joke on male cadavers

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{{^usCountry}} After Himanshu’s recent video on Pranit’s show went viral, a 2-month-old video of Sejal cracking jokes about male cadavers was also dug out. She apologised in a video and a note posted on her Instagram after the backlash, admitting that her joke was in poor taste. Pranit also apologised when Himanshu’s video went viral, claiming it was a ‘lapse in judgement’ and that he ‘deserved’ the hate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Himanshu’s recent video on Pranit’s show went viral, a 2-month-old video of Sejal cracking jokes about male cadavers was also dug out. She apologised in a video and a note posted on her Instagram after the backlash, admitting that her joke was in poor taste. Pranit also apologised when Himanshu’s video went viral, claiming it was a ‘lapse in judgement’ and that he ‘deserved’ the hate. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mumbai's KEM Hospital put Sejal on compulsory leave for 15 days following calls to take action. She has also been directed to cooperate fully with the institutional inquiry. "Pawar has been placed on compulsory leave for a period of 15 days, with effect from June 13, pending detailed inquiry and further orders. At 10.30 am today, she was entrusted to the care and supervision of her parents/guardians during the said period," a statement issued by the office of the Dean of Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mumbai's KEM Hospital put Sejal on compulsory leave for 15 days following calls to take action. She has also been directed to cooperate fully with the institutional inquiry. "Pawar has been placed on compulsory leave for a period of 15 days, with effect from June 13, pending detailed inquiry and further orders. At 10.30 am today, she was entrusted to the care and supervision of her parents/guardians during the said period," a statement issued by the office of the Dean of Seth G S Medical College and KEM Hospital said. {{/usCountry}}

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The All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the remarks made by Sejal. Maharashtra Cyber Police filed FIRs against Pranit, Himanshu and Sejal and issued summons to them.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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