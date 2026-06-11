Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar to face police inquiry over ‘obscene’ jokes, women's council summons

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the comment that was made during Pranit More’s stand-up comedy show in Gurugram, Haryana, by Himanshu Jangra. The Mumbai Cyber Police has also registered a case against Pranit, Himanshu and Sejal Pawar over the ₹375 biryani joke that landed them in trouble. Pranit More has come under fire for a comment made during a stand-up comedy show.

NCW issues summons to Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra The NCW took cognisance of widely reported media coverage of the viral video where remarks allegedly glorified sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct. The commission has scheduled a hearing in the case on June 22 at 4 PM. In a press note, the women’s council expressed serious concern about the jokes being made, which trivialised the conduct and presented it as entertainment.

The commission observed that normalisation or glorification of such behaviour that undermines a woman’s consent, dignity, and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women’s safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also wrote to the Director General of Police, Haryana, seeking immediate, stringent, and time-bound action. The Commission has called for a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

The commission has sought details regarding an FIR against Pranit and Himanshu under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws. They have also asked that the role of the organisers, performers, and venue management be looked into.

Police cast registered for obscene and objectionable joke Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cyber Police has registered a case against Pranit, Himanshu and Sejal for ‘allegedly disseminating "obscene and objectionable" content on social media’. They have been summoned for an official inquiry. The case was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station following a preliminary probe into viral video clips from the show hosted by Pranit, said a cyber police official.

The videos contained ‘offensive remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons that violate public decency’. “One of the viral clips featured remarks by Himanshu Jangra suggesting an entitlement to physical intimacy in exchange for money spent during a date, which portrayed women in a derogatory manner and trivialised consent,” said the police official, adding, “Another clip from the same show featured Dr Sejal Pawar making derogatory comments regarding medical cadavers and deceased male bodies used for educational purposes, which authorities flagged as highly disrespectful to the dignity of the deceased.”

The case was registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the Information Technology Act, he said. An advisory has also been issued, urging content creators to comply with legal frameworks while producing content.

Pranit, Himanshu, and Sejal issued apologies after their videos went viral and drew massive backlash.