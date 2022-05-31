K-drama stars Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon welcome a baby boy, fans offer congratulations

South Korean actors Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon, who tied the knot in January this year, have welcomed their first child. The two K-drama stars became parents to a baby boy on Tuesday. SALT Entertainment, the talent agency representing the two, confirmed the news in a statement. Also Read| Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon tie the knot in private ceremony in Seoul. See pics and videos from their wedding

As per a report in Korean media outlet Koreaboo, SALT Entertainment said in its statement that Park gave birth to her first child in a medical facility in Seoul. The agency also expressed gratitude to the couple's fans for their support.

The statement read, "Actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy boy today at a hospital in Seoul. Currently, both Park Shin Hye and the baby boy are in good health and they are resting well with Choi Tae Joon and their family and friends."

It added, "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the people who have sent their congratulations and please continue to send your blessings and support to Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon, and their baby boy." Fans congratulated the couple on their happy news by commenting on their previous Instagram posts. One commented, "Happy new baby. We love you."

Park, who is known for her work in K-drama shows The Heirs, The Doctors, and films like The Royal Tailor and The Call, started dating Choi in late 2017. Choi is known for shows such as Suspicious Partner.

They had announced their marriage and pregnancy in November 2021 through letters on their individual fan cafes. They tied the knot on January 22, 2022, in presence of friends and family in an intimate ceremony at a church in Seoul.

Park, who had started her career as a child actor, was last seen in the 2021 TV series Sisyphus: The Myth. Choi was last seen in a cameo appearance in the hit 2022 series Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

