Keffiyeh-wearing Syrian filmmaker calling Germany 'partner in Gaza genocide' ruffles feathers at Berlin Film Festival

The Berlin Film Festival 2026 came to a close on Saturday with a ceremony reflecting the controversy over Gaza that has dogged this year's edition. The closing night saw German filmmaker Ilker Catak's political thriller Yellow Letters winning the Golden Bear, the festival's top prize. But the focus was on the politically charged speeches from the stage, most in support of Palestine and critical of the festival organisers. Director Abdallah Al-Khatib, left, addresses the audience after receiving the GWFF best first feature award for Chronicles from the Siege as Taqiyeddine Issaad, right, holds a Palestinian flag during the awards ceremony for the International Film Festival, Berlinale, in Berlin, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi). (AP)

Several award winners spoke out in favour of the Palestinian cause, pushing back after jury president Wim Wenders had sparked outrage earlier by trying to steer the festival away from the issue. Festival director Tricia Tuttle acknowledged Saturday that this year's edition had been “emotionally charged”.

Yellow Letters wins Golden Bear Yellow Letters, winner of the festival's top prize, tells the story of a Turkish director and his actor wife, suddenly barred from working because of their political opinions. Jury head Wim Wenders called the film “a terrifying premonition, a look into the near future that could possibly happen in our countries as well.”

Emin Alper's Salvation won the Silver Bear, the festival's runner-up prize. Inspired by a true story, the film depicts the consequences of a land feud between two clans in a remote mountain village.

Winners support the Palestinian cause In his speech, Emin Alper, the winner of the Silver Bear, expressed solidarity with several high-profile opposition figures in prison in Turkey, including jailed Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. He also spoke up for “the people of Iran suffering under tyranny” and “Kurds in Rojava and the Middle East struggling for their rights for almost a century -- you are not alone.” Alper also spoke of “the Palestinians in Gaza living and dying under the most terrible conditions.”

Syrian-Palestinian director Abdullah Al-Khatib won the Best First Feature Award for Chronicles From the Siege. He accepted the award with a keffiyeh, a symbol of the Palestinian cause, draped over his shoulder. In his impassioned speech, he accused the German government of being “partners in the genocide in Gaza by Israel.” His speech earned soms cheers, but also heckles.

The Gaza shadow over Berlinale 2026 The row over Palestine and Gaza at the Berlinale began right at the beginning of the festival last week, when Wenders answered a question about the German government's support for Israel by saying: “We cannot really enter the field of politics.”

His comments prompted a storm of outrage. Award-winning Indian novelist Arundhati, who was due to present a restored version of her 1989 film, withdrew from the event, condemning Wenders' remarks.

Many industry figures signed an open letter, condemning the Berlin festival's "silence on the genocide of Palestinians" and accused it of being involved in "censoring" artists who oppose Israel's actions. The festival has rejected the allegations.

Other winners at Berlin Film Festival Amid all this, other winners were crowned at the festival. German actress Sandra Hueller received the Silver Bear for Best Performance for her title role in Markus Schleinzer's Rose. Queen at Sea, by American director Lance Hammer, which stars Juliette Binoche as a woman caring for her mother with dementia, picked up two awards. Tom Courtenay, 88, and 79-year-old Anna Calder-Marshall, shared the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance. The film also picked up the Silver Bear Jury Prize, considered the third most prestigious award.

Grant Gee won the Best Director award for Everybody Digs Bill Evans. his black-and-white biopic of the legendary jazz pianist.

