Kiara Advani slams rumours of her asking Toxic makers to tone down bold scenes with Yash

Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming gangster film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has been delayed trice but the film continues to stay in the news. Recently, there were reports based on ‘industry buzz’ that Kiara Advani had asked the filmmakers to tone down a romantic scene she had shot with Yash. The actor slammed these rumours as baseless.

Kiara Advani on rumours about Toxic

Kiara Advani plays Nadia in Geetu Mohandas' gangster film Toxic.

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A report by Gulte claimed there was industry buzz that Kiara had asked Yash and Geetu to trim certain intimate scenes in Toxic after watching the output. They claimed that she had shot a ‘bold romantic sequence’ with Yash after being reassured that they would be within her comfort zone. However, they claimed she changed her mind after watching the scene.

They also stated that industry insiders said that Kiara has asked Yash and Geetu to either shorten the scene or tone it down in the final cut. Even as news spread online, people had varied reactions. Kiara came across an Instagram post by KoiMoi that read: “Kiara Advani requests makers to tone down bold scenes with Yash in Toxic.” Re-sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she slammed the rumours, writing, “Absolute nonsense!”

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Kiara Advani responds to rumours about her scenes in Toxic.

{{^usCountry}} About Toxic {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Toxic {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Toxic is a Kannada-English film directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Yash in a dual role as Raaya and Ticket. Kiara plays Nadia in the film. Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth make up the rest of the cast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Toxic is a Kannada-English film directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film stars Yash in a dual role as Raaya and Ticket. Kiara plays Nadia in the film. Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth make up the rest of the cast. {{/usCountry}}

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Toxic was officially announced in December 2023, and filming took place between August 2024 and October 2025. The film was originally scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, but was postponed to 2026. It was later scheduled for release on March 19, 2026, but was postponed amid the West Asian conflict, avoiding a clash with Dhurandhar 2. The film is not releasing on June 4, 2026, either.

The film’s promotional material received backlash for its sensual scenes. Recently, at ComicCon, Yash spoke to American content creator and host Sabeen Faheem about Geetu and said, “Thoughts are very clear, and she has a strong conviction in whatever she does. And she’s a fabulous writer. I could learn so much, you know. The desire quotient or certain emotions, romance or sensuality, how a female can show, a woman can present is entirely different is what I’ve realised in this journey.”

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Toxic will also be released in theatres in Hindi and other South Indian languages. A new release date has not yet been announced.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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