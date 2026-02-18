Toxic plot leaked: Yash plays gangster forging his empire through fear in Geetu Mohandas' film set in 1940s Goa

The website reveals that the events of Toxic take place in Goa between the 1940s and the 1970s. “Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal,” reads the synopsis on the website.

One of the most-anticipated films from Indian cinema is Geetu Mohandas’ Yash -starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Nothing much has been revealed about the Kannada-English film, which will hit screens on March 19, beyond its promotional material, which hints at a period gangster drama. Now, the film’s UAE distributor, Phars Film, has listed the story on its website, which reveals much about the film’s plot.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth star in it. This is Yash’s 19th film and his first after Prashanth Neel’s highly successful KGF movies. The film went on floors in 2024 and was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, though it will also be released in other South Indian languages and Hindi.

“Power is not granted - it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him,” reads the rest of Toxic’s synopsis. The film has been rated 18 TBC, which means 18+ To Be Confirmed.

After releasing the cast’s first-look posters, another teaser was unveiled on Yash's birthday on January 8 this year. The teaser ran into trouble for depicting a sex scene that many believed was explicit. The Women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party submitted a complaint to the Karnataka State Commission for Women, as they had objections to the visuals in the teaser. And in February, a formal complaint was lodged to the CBFC by the National Christian Federation, alleging that the teaser depicts obscene scenes and hurts religious sentiments by including a statue of Archangel Michael in a fight sequence inside a cemetery.

Toxic will be released in theatres on March 19 and will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge.