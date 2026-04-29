Kichcha Sudeep defends KD The Devil director Prem amid Nora Fatehi song controversy: ‘People outside Karnataka can…’

Kannada director Prem recently received backlash over the song Sarse Ninna Sarega Sarse (Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke in Hindi) from his upcoming film KD: The Devil. The number featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi ran into trouble over its suggestive lyrics, penned by the filmmaker. At a press conference ahead of the film’s release, Kichcha Sudeep came to Prem’s defence. (Also Read: Dhruva Sarja's KD The Devil trailer removed from YouTube due to ‘uncertified content’ weeks after Nora Fatehi song)

Kichcha Sudeep defends KD director in song controversy

Kichcha Sudeep stood up for Prem amid controversy for song featuring Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in KD The Devil.

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Sudeep, who plays a cameo in KD, recently attended a press conference with the film’s team. Talking about the controversy over the song, he defended the director, saying, “Prem has made songs in the past that have brought us closer to our parents, songs on mothers’ love and emotions, which we've heard on loop.”

He then claimed that those outside Karnataka do not know Prem’s contribution to Kannada cinema, so they can say whatever they wish to. “People outside Karnataka can say what they wish to, but we should keep in mind the contribution this man has given.” Sudeep then addressed the backlash, adding, “I am not saying he has made a mistake with his song; sometimes, some things don't work, and it's okay.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sudeep also claimed that Prem was made to feel ‘small’ on social media after the controversy, asking Kannadigas to be kinder. “Social media is a space for people to share their opinions. But it is not right to make a man feel so small. Is it okay for us to be so harsh on our own people?” he said, calling it ‘not advice, but a request’ that people be sensitive. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sudeep also claimed that Prem was made to feel ‘small’ on social media after the controversy, asking Kannadigas to be kinder. “Social media is a space for people to share their opinions. But it is not right to make a man feel so small. Is it okay for us to be so harsh on our own people?” he said, calling it ‘not advice, but a request’ that people be sensitive. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Aftermath of KD song backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aftermath of KD song backlash {{/usCountry}}

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After the song Sarse Ninna Sarega Sarse was released, many on the internet raised objections to the suggestive lyrics. Former actor and Prem’s wife, Rakshita, wrote on her Instagram stories, “My stand on whether I am for it or against it doesn't matter, when songs like Peelings, Dreamum Wakeupum, like Choli ke Peeche or 100s like these came out, it seemed fine. When an entire film came out talking about how the actors just spoke about have sexual intercourse throughout the film it seemed fine. but one song creates massive news.”

Nora distanced herself from the controversy and claimed she did not know what the lyrics meant, as she shot the Kannada version of the song. She also defended herself against those who commented with scepticism. The National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Nora and Sanjay to appear before them in the song row by taking suo motu cognisance. Sanjay appeared before the commission this week and announced that he would sponsor education for 50 tribal children, following an apology. Lyricist Raqueeb Alam, Prem and representatives of KVN Productions – Gautam KM and Suprith also appeared before the commission.

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KD: The Devil is releasing in theatres on April 30. The song was removed from YouTube following the backlash, and the trailer was also recently pulled down for containing ‘uncertified content’. The CBFC certified the film A after that. Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, Jisshu Sengupta, and others star in it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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