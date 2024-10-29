Kichcha Sudeep thanks PM Modi for his ‘compassionate condolence letter’ after mother's death

Actor Kichcha Sudeep has shared a post thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "compassionate condolence letter" following the death of his mother Saroja Sanjeev. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Sudeep posted the letter by PM Narendra Modi and penned a note. Saroja died earlier this month in Bengaluru. (Also Read | Kichcha Sudeep's mother Saroja Sanjeev dies in Bengaluru; Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar offers condolences) Kichcha Sudeep shared a post for PM Modi.

Sudeep pens note for PM Modi

Kichcha tweeted, "Honourable @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, I am writing to sincerely thank you for this compassionate condolence letter. Your thoughtful words provide a source of comfort during this profoundly difficult time. Your empathy has touched my heart deeply, and I am truly grateful for your kindness (folded hand emoji)."

Sudeep earlier spoke about his mother

As per the news agency PTI, Saroja Sanjeev died at a Bengaluru hospital following health-related issues. Earlier, he wrote in a post on X, "... My teacher. My true well wisher. And my 1st fan. Loved the worst of my work as well... I have no words to express the pain I feel right now, I'm unable to accept the void nor come to terms with what has happened. Everything changed in 24 hours...It's a hard-hitting truth that will take its own time to penetrate into our minds and hearts... My mother was a great soul, and I will miss her... Rest well, amma. I love you, and I miss you terribly."

The actor recalled his mother used to send him good morning texts every morning, but he didn't see her message on the day of her hospitalisation as he was caught up with the shooting of the reality TV series Bigg Boss Kannada season 11, on which he serves as the host. Just before he got on the stage to shoot the show, he got a call saying she was hospitalised.

Sudeep said he continued shooting for Bigg Boss Kannada with "a fear in mind". He added, "A little later, when I was on stage, a message was passed on to my people that she was critical... I rushed to the hospital after the Saturday's episode shoot, and my mother was put on to a ventilator minutes before I reached. I couldn't see my mother while she was still conscious. She did put up a fight before she gave in on Sunday early morning."