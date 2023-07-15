Kim Kardashian's latest Instagram post puts her parenting choices to question, again

Kim Kardashian, known for her social media presence, is once again facing criticism for her parenting decisions. This time, fans expressed concern over her recent Instagram post featuring her children sleeping. The photos showed Chicago, Saint, and Psalm in bed, while North was absent from the picture. Critics argued that sharing these intimate family moments invades the children's privacy and puts them in a vulnerable position without their consent.

Fans expressed concern over Kim Kardashian's recent Instagram post featuring her children sleeping.(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans on a Kardashian-themed Reddit page debated the appropriateness of Kim's Instagram post. Many expressed discomfort with the public sharing of children's sleeping photos. They argued that it violates their privacy and fails to acknowledge that children are individuals deserving of privacy too. Some fans suggested that these moments should be kept within the family and not shared with millions of followers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Parenting Backlash Continues

This recent backlash is not the first time Kim has faced criticism for her parenting choices. Previously, she received backlash for a TikTok video featuring her daughter North. Critics expressed concern over North's appearance, as she wore heavy makeup in the video. Fans on Reddit shared their disappointment, emphasizing that a nine-year-old should not be looking like that or wearing such makeup. Some expressed hope that the children would have the agency to break free from the pressures of their upbringing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | ‘Only room for one peacock’, Bethenny Frankel weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady romance rumors

The Balloon Controversy

Kim's parenting choices also attracted criticism for her son Psalm's extravagant birthday party in May. The theme of the party was firefighters, with numerous decorative balloons. Critics pointed out that the excessive use of balloons is problematic due to the global helium shortage. They called out the insensitivity of wasting helium when it is an essential resource for medical purposes such as MRI machines.

Also read | Isn't that expensive?', Kim and Khloe Kardashian set the record straight on CGI tears and fake fingers