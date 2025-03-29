Menu Explore
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 1: Mohanlal film is now biggest Malayalam opener ever, mints 67 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 29, 2025 11:01 AM IST

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 1: The film performed well globally. It is touted to be one of the costliest productions of Malayalam cinema.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 1: Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam-language film did well globally on the first day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the Mohanlal-starrer earned over 67 crore globally on Thursday. The film is the second instalment of the action franchise Lucifer. (Also Read | L2 Empuraan review: Mohanlal channels Rajinikanth, Prithviraj goes mass; Mollywood loses its identity in a garbled mess)

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 1: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 1: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran in a still from the film.

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office numbers

According to the report, the worldwide collection is 67.50 crore. The overseas collection on Thursday was 43 crore. It is the biggest Malayalam opening and bigger than any Bollywood film at the overseas box office, as per a Sacnilk.com.

L2 Empuraan is now also the biggest opening weekend for a Malayalam title globally. It has beaten the first weekend total of Prithviraj Sukumaran's last year blockbuster Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life ( 64.75 crores gross).

More about L2 Empuraan

Mohanlal reprises his role as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi-Ab’raam, from the previous movie. L2: Empuraan also features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney.

L2 Empuraan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran Allirajah. The film is written by Murali Gopy. It is touted to be one of the costliest productions of Malayalam cinema. It delves into a socio-political drama, with Mohanlal's character at the center. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle, with Mohanlal commanding a larger-than-life screen presence. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

L2 Empuraan review by Hindustan Times

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Empuraan's essence is very Telugu and Tamil. It almost seems like an Atlee or Sukumar film with a Prasanth Neel filter added. The crudeness is also very un-Malayalam. The films from Mollywood are known for their realism. And yes, at times, they can get uncomfortable when they touch sensitive issues.”

"But the unpalatable violence of Empuraan is not sensitive. It is visceral and crude, dehumanising almost, and certainly titillating. That is the aspect that robs the film of its roots. It is a brave attempt at taking Malayalam films pan-India and global. But let's face it: in its treatment and execution, Empuraan is anything but Malayalam. It is closer to a Salaar than to an Aavesham," it added.

