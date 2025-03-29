L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 1: Mohanlal film is now biggest Malayalam opener ever, mints ₹67 crore
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 1: The film performed well globally. It is touted to be one of the costliest productions of Malayalam cinema.
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 1: Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Malayalam-language film did well globally on the first day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, the Mohanlal-starrer earned over ₹67 crore globally on Thursday. The film is the second instalment of the action franchise Lucifer. (Also Read | L2 Empuraan review: Mohanlal channels Rajinikanth, Prithviraj goes mass; Mollywood loses its identity in a garbled mess)
L2 Empuraan worldwide box office numbers
According to the report, the worldwide collection is ₹67.50 crore. The overseas collection on Thursday was ₹43 crore. It is the biggest Malayalam opening and bigger than any Bollywood film at the overseas box office, as per a Sacnilk.com.
L2 Empuraan is now also the biggest opening weekend for a Malayalam title globally. It has beaten the first weekend total of Prithviraj Sukumaran's last year blockbuster Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life ( ₹64.75 crores gross).
More about L2 Empuraan
Mohanlal reprises his role as Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi-Ab’raam, from the previous movie. L2: Empuraan also features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney.
L2 Empuraan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran Allirajah. The film is written by Murali Gopy. It is touted to be one of the costliest productions of Malayalam cinema. It delves into a socio-political drama, with Mohanlal's character at the center. Packed with intensity, the video is a cinematic spectacle, with Mohanlal commanding a larger-than-life screen presence. Apart from Malayalam, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.
L2 Empuraan review by Hindustan Times
The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Empuraan's essence is very Telugu and Tamil. It almost seems like an Atlee or Sukumar film with a Prasanth Neel filter added. The crudeness is also very un-Malayalam. The films from Mollywood are known for their realism. And yes, at times, they can get uncomfortable when they touch sensitive issues.”
"But the unpalatable violence of Empuraan is not sensitive. It is visceral and crude, dehumanising almost, and certainly titillating. That is the aspect that robs the film of its roots. It is a brave attempt at taking Malayalam films pan-India and global. But let's face it: in its treatment and execution, Empuraan is anything but Malayalam. It is closer to a Salaar than to an Aavesham," it added.
