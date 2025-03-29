L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 2: Mohanlal film is the fastest Malayalam film to cross 100 crore

L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 2: The action thriller helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran has been breaking records globally. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, production banner Aashirvad Cinemas shared the box office collection. L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, has collected over ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office in two days. (Also Read | L2 Empuraan review: Mohanlal channels Rajinikanth, Prithviraj goes mass; Mollywood loses its identity in a garbled mess) L2 Empuraan worldwide box office collection day 2: Mohanlal in a still from the film.

L2 Empuraan global box office

The poster showed Mohanlal in action as he stood in a blazing forest. “100 crore club creating history,” read the text over the poster. It was shared with the caption, “The Cicada himself. #L2E #Empuraan surpasses ₹100 crore at the box office worldwide in less than 48 hours, setting new benchmarks in cinematic history. A heartfelt thanks to all of you for being part of this extraordinary success! Your love and support made this possible.”

About L2 Empuraan worldwide performance

As per Sacnilk.com, a total of ten Malayalam films, including L2 Empuraan, has earned ₹100+ crore gross globally so far. L2: Empuraan is the fastest to achieve this milestone. The film earned ₹67.50 crore gross on day one globally. The overseas collection on Thursday was ₹43 crore. It earned around ₹32.5 on day two of its release globally.

For Mohanlal, it is his third ₹100 crore grosser after Pulimurugan and Lucifer. Sukumaran, as director, earned ₹100 crore after Lucifer. As per Sacnilk.com, the film is likely to become the fifth biggest Malayalam grosser of all time. Eid, on Monday, could help the film to become biggest Malayalm film grosser of all time within the first week thus beating Manjummel Boys' lifetime worldwide total of ₹241 crore gross.

About L2 Empuraan

L2: Empuraan, touted to be one of the costliest productions of Malayalam cinema, is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan and Subaskaran Allirajah. Written by Murali Gopy, the film also stars an ensemble cast including Prithviraj, Tovino Thomas, Abhimanyu Singh, Manju Warrier, Jerome Flynn and Eriq Ebouaney. The film is a sequel to Lucifer. It released on Thursday.