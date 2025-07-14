Latest Punjabi movies and series that should be on your watchlist in July 2025

The streamer Chaupal recently announced a stunning lineup for the upcoming Punjabi web series and films. Not just comedy and romance, some of these Punjabi films unapologetically display the raw storylines around crime and intense drama as well. From crime thriller Six Each to comedy series Raula Basement Da, check out the latest Punjabi movies and original web series to stream on OTT that offer a visually rich narrative. Get ready to immerse yourself in these delightful Punjabi films that deserve to be on your watchlist. All these titles are also accessible on OTTplay Premium. Six Each, Raula Basement Da

Watch top Punjabi films of Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Amrinder Gill and others on OTTplay Premium

Punjabi movies and web series landing on OTT

Raula Basement Da

Karamjit Anmol, Punjab’s popular comedian-actor, headlines the ensemble cast of Raula Basement Da. The comedy web series is a Chaupal original and recently premiered on the streamer. A delightful blend of absurd humour and family drama, Raula Basement Da centers around a couple who rents their basement to meet their financial demands. However, things take a chaotic turn when misunderstandings and brazenly silly events take place in the location.

Gangland: The City of Crime

Savio Sanddhu’s crime drama film, Gangland: The City of Crime, is landing on an OTT platform nearly 3 months after its theatrical premiere. It will drop online on July 24. Packed with suspense and edgy action, this gritty crime thriller film features the likes of Nishawn Bhullar, Sippy Gill, and Dheeraj Kumar in the lead. The story centers around two best friends and partners-in-crime whose dynamics change after a bloody fight. With gang rivalries and violent feuds, Gangland: The City of Crime takes you inside the criminal underworld of Punjab. Harf Cheema, Vadda Grewal, Devy Grewal, and others are also playing significant roles.

Six Each

Hardeep Grewal’s crime drama film is set for its digital premiere on July 17. The story, touted to be an investigative thriller and legal drama, revolves around a woman who is accused of her husband’s death and visa fraud. With an edgy narrative and a suspenseful backdrop with layered characters, Six Each seems like a compelling watch for the weekend.

Pappa Padhayi

Chaupal’s upcoming original series delves into the lives of four school friends as they navigate through aspiration, first love, and personal crises. Helmed by Harkirat Pal Singh, the coming-of-age miniseries explores the teenage life of a group of best friends. Pappa Padhayi will take you on a nostalgic trip to school life. Samnit Singh, Gurjant Singh, Jas Wraich, and Aruundeep Singh play the leads, alongside Simran Gill, Diya, and Kamboj. It will drop on July 15.

Rab di Mehhar

In Rabb Di Meher, Ajay Sarkaria and Kashish Rai,, play two youngsters who fall in love despite the odds of faith and society. Their unconventional love story traces a Muslim girl and a Hindu boy who face consequences after love brews between them. Whether it is the star-crossed lovers trope or the relatable themes of love and loss, the movie will capture your heart.

