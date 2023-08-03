The Good Bad Mother actor Lee Do Hyun to enlist in military, will join air force this month

Actor Lee Do Hyun is all set to enlist for mandatory military service, starting this month. His agency Yuehua Entertainment confirmed the same after reports about his enlistment surfaced online. He will be joining the air force. Also read: Jung Hae In denies playing cupid to BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun

Lee Do Hyun's agency on his military service

Lee Do Hyun to start his military service on August 14.

Soompi quoted Lee Do Hyun's agency saying, “Hello. This is Yuehua Entertainment. This is a notice regarding actor Lee Do Hyun’s enlistment. After receiving basic military training at the training center [starting] on August 14, Lee Do Hyun will fulfill his military duty through ROKAF’s (Republic of Korea Air Force) military band.”

The agency also revealed that no special event will be organised to mark Lee Do Hyun's farewell. Reports claim the actor might be holding a fan meet before his enlistment. He also urged fans from visiting the site. “No separate official event will be held on the day of enlistment, and we ask fans to refrain from visiting as it is a private event that numerous military personnel and family members will be attending,” he added.

The agency also said, “Please send your warm support and encouragement to Lee Do Hyun who will return in good health after dutifully carrying out his military duties. Thank you.”

Who is Lee Do Hyun?

Lee Do Hyun made his acting debut in 2017 with the black comedy Prison Playbook. He appeared as the young version of Jung Kyung-ho's character. He also appeared in Hotel del Luna and Still 17.

Do Hyun starred in his first lead role in 2020 when appeared in 18 Again, alongside Kim Ha Neul and Yoon Sang Hyun. The K-drama was based on the 2009 American film 17 Again. It fetched him the Best New Actor award in television at the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards and Best New Actor award at the 7th APAN Star Awards.

Following the success of 18 Again, he appeared in Youth of May, Melancholia, The Good Bad Mother and The Glory. While he will be serving in the military for the next 18 months, he will be seen in the upcoming K-drama Death's Game. Releasing next year, the show will feature him in a cameo.

