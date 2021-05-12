Home / Entertainment / Tv / Lee Do-hyun and Go Min-si's Korean drama Youth of May recreates DDLJ's iconic 'Palat' scene, fans react
(L) Lee Do-hyun and Go Min-si in Youth of May, (R) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in DDLJ.
Lee Do-hyun and Go Min-si's Korean drama Youth of May recreates DDLJ's iconic 'Palat' scene, fans react

  • Youth of May, a Korean drama, recently premiered its episode 4 that featured a scene very similar to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge's iconic Palat scene.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 04:32 PM IST

A Korean drama, also known as K-drama, called Youth of May recently channelled a scene from the Hindi movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in a recent episode. The K-drama features Lee Do-hyun (Hwang Hee-tae), Go Min-si (nurse Kim Myung-hee), Lee Sang-yi (Lee Soo-chan) and Keum Sae-rok (Lee Soo-ryeon) in the lead.

In the show's fourth episode, a scene features Hwang Hee-tae and Kim Myung-hee parting ways for the night. As she walked away from him, Hwang Hee-tae hoped that she would turn back. 'Look back, look back,' he chanted as she continued to walk before she came to a halt, turned to look at him. Surprised, he confessed to her that he was hoping that she would turn.

The scene, dubbed as the Palat scene, is similar to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The 1995 movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, featured a scene where Raj (Shah Rukh) hoped that Simran (Kajol) would look back at him before she boarded her train if she loved him.

The Youth of May scene has caught Indian K-drama fans' attention, with many stating that they are getting the Palat vibes. "Literally getting ddlj wibes," a fan said. "The Korean version of 'PALAT,'" another added. "Omg the famous PALAT , PALAT," a third noted. "Palat, palat, palat... so this style existed in korea also (laughing emoji)," a fourth fan joked.

Also Read: Run BTS ep 141: RM proves he's a Marvel fan by identifying Avengers: Endgame's OST, Jungkook reacts. Watch

Youth of May is shown on the South Korean channel KBS. The show is set against the turbulent events which took place in South Korea in May 1980. As reported by Soompi, director Song Min-yeob described the series as "universal stories of love, sadness, and hate among young people at the time. It’s not about a specific incident. It’s about the stories of the people who lived during that time."

