Special Ops 2 is a spy thriller that follows the story of cyberwarfare and the growing threat of AI. The story revolves around the kidnapping of an artificial intelligence scientist holding important information about India's digital infrastructure, which forces Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) and his team into a high-level cyber war to prevent a potential disaster. The series has been getting positive reviews and immense love from fans and critics. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, Special Ops 2 is streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 2

5 movies and shows based on AI to watch on OTTplay Premium

The Creator

The Creator is a science fiction action film based on a future war between humans and artificial intelligence. The story centers on a former special forces agent, Joshua, who is tasked with finding and eliminating the Creator, the architect of an advanced AI who has created a powerful weapon. Joshua's mission takes a turn when he discovers that the weapon is an AI child named Alfie, forcing him to confront his own beliefs about humanity and AI. It features John David Washington as Joshua, Madeleine Yuna Voyles as Alphie, Gemma Chan as Maya, Allison Janney as Colonel Howell, and Ken Watanabe as Harun.

Ex Machina

Ex Machina is a science fiction thriller about a programmer named Caleb who is invited by Nathan, the CEO of his company, to evaluate the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of a humanoid robot named Ava. The plot unfolds when Caleb interacts with Ava, questioning her true nature and Nathan's motives, leading to a complex exploration of artificial intelligence, consciousness, and the potential dangers of uncontrolled technological advancement. Directed by Alex Garland, the cast includes Domhnall Gleeson as Caleb, Alicia Vikander as Ava, and Oscar Isaac as Nathan.

M3GAN

M3GAN is a horror film about an artificially intelligent doll who becomes hostile to anyone who threatens his bond with his human companion, Cady. The film stars Allison Williams as Gemma, the roboticist who created M3GAN, and Violet McGraw as Cady. Her niece is an early user of M3GAN. The film explores themes of distress, technological dependency, corporate greed, and the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Terminator: Dark Fate is the sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day and sees the return of Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and a T-800 Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), alongside new characters Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) and Grace (Mackenzie Davis). The story centers on a young woman named Dani, who is targeted by a new Terminator, Rev-9 (Gabriel Luna), who has come from the future to kill her. Grace, who has come from the future, must protect Dani from the Rev-9 with the help of Sarah Connor and a T-800.

OK Computer

OK Computer is set in a futuristic India where artificial intelligence is rapidly increasing in dominance. Based on the investigation led by retired cybercrime detective Saajan Kundu into ordering a self-driving taxi to kill a man, the series explores the war between humans and artificial intelligence, further enriching the narrative. The cast includes Radhika Apte, Vijay Varma, and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.