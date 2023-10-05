Mahira Khan shares more pics from pre-wedding rituals, her mom's advice

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan really had the most beautiful wedding. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share a fresh bunch of pictures from her pre-wedding rituals. (Also read: Who is Mahira Khan’s second husband, Salim Karim? Find out about the Pakistani businessman, who is also a DJ)

Mahira's stunning outfits

Mahira Khan wore the most stunning outfits at her wedding.

The first few photos showed her in a white and golden suit. She tied her hair in a braid and posed for pictures around the house, on her bed and sitting on a couch, talking to someone. Mahira also wore a garland around her neck in one of the pictures.

More pictures showed her in an orange-green anarkali suit. She wore green glass bangles and flowers all over.

Bride shares gratitude

Mahira also shared a caption to talk more about her mother and friends at the wedding. “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair - one would think she can’t do much - but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time… Alhumdulillah for our parents."

"Later on that day, my childhood girlfriends had a mayun for me. Alhumdulillah for friends I can call my sisters. P.S I took a bud of the motia and put it in my baali before going down.. for my Nani and Dadi," she wrote.

About her husband

Mahira tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in an intimate ceremony in resort town of Bhurban. According to media reports, the wedding ceremony took place on Sunday at Pearl Continental Hotel, Bhurban.

Mahira was earlier married to Ali Askari from 2007 to 2015. They are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlaan. The actor met Salim, the CEO of Pakistani telecom company Simpaisa, in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019 in Turkey.

On the work front, Mahira was most recently seen alongside frequent collaborator Fawad Khan in Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt. The two actors will also share screen space in the upcoming Netflix series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, also starring Sanam Saeed.

