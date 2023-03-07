Vishamakaran actor Anicka Vikhraman accuses ex-boyfriend of physical, mental abuse; shares pics of her bruises

Actor Anicka Vikhraman, who was last seen in Tamil film Vishamakaran, has accused her ex-boyfriend of physical abusive. She took to Facebook and shared pictures in which she is seen with bad bruises and a black eye. She claimed she was ‘attacked’ by her former boyfriend. Also read:

Anicka opened up in a detailed post, and claimed she's been receiving ‘threatening calls’. She said she has now recovered and resumed work as well. “In spite of leaving these incidents behind I’ve been receiving threatening calls, me and my family is being degraded continuously," she wrote.

"The last pic was clicked before my ex-boyfriend’s attack on me. I was very excited to show my hair cut anyways it’s in the past. I’ll start posting pics from this week. I have completely recovered now I have started doing shoots hope everything will be fine now onwards,” she added to her post.

Further, she revealed she was in a relationship with a man, she named called Anoop Pillai. As per her claims, he abused her mentally as well as physically for few years. “I was in love with a person named Anoop Pillai. He has abused me mentally and physically for the past few years. Never seen such a man. After doing all this he is scaring me. I never had a bad dream that he would do this to me. The second time I filed a complaint with the police in Bengaluru about him beating me. The first time he beat me in Chennai, he fell at my feet and cried,” she wrote.

“I filed a complaint with the Bangalore police after he harassed me for the second time. First he beat me in Chennai. That day he cried and begged me to leave the incident. I was stupid. When I repeated it for the second time, I lodged a complaint, but he paid the policemen and trapped me. He continued beating him, assuming the police were with him,” she added.

She went on to claim that her boyfriend continued to assault her. She said that he had bribed the cops who in turn asked her to drop matter. He used to keep a tab of her WhatsApp messages, she also said.

“I then foolishly left. The second time he did this, it was to no avail. Because he managed to pay the police too. He assaulted me with great confidence that the police would ask me to leave the matter alone. I have been cheated on many times in the past few years. So I decided to leave him. But this man was not ready to leave me. We were friends, no doubt about it. He broke my phone. So I couldn’t even go to the shoot. Even before that, he was watching all my WhatsApp messages connected to his laptop without my knowledge,” she added.

Anicka said she has lodged a police complaint and claimed her ex-boyfriend, who is absconding, is in New York. Anicka made her debut as a lead actor in the film, K. She will be next seen in Enga Pattan Parthiya.

