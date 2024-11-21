Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malayalam actor Meghanathan, best known for playing villainous roles, dies at 60 due to lung-related illness

ANI |
Nov 21, 2024 11:20 AM IST

Famous Malayalam actor Meghanathan died at the age of 60 due to complications from a lung-related illness.

Famous Malayalam actor Meghanathan passed away at the age of 60 due to complications from a lung-related illness.

Malayalam actor Meghanathan dies
Malayalam actor Meghanathan dies

The actor was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, where he breathed his last. The actor's funeral is scheduled to take place at his residence in Shoranur on Thursday.

Minister for General Education, of Kerala, V Sivankutty took to his social media account on Facebook to share his condolences. "The acting talent who gave a new look to the villain characters. Tributes to actor Meghanathan," read the post along with a picture of the late actor.

Meghanathan, a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry, was born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, as the third child of iconic actor Balan K Nair and Sarada Nair. He is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and daughter, Parvathi.

The actor made his acting debut in the 1983 Malayalam film Asthram, marking the beginning of a prolific career that spanned over three decades. With more than 50 films to his credit, Meghanathan carved a niche for himself by portraying diverse roles, predominantly as an antagonist, much like his legendary father.

Some of his most memorable performances include roles in Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Prayikkara Pappan, Udyanapaalakam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, and Vaasthavam.

In addition to his successful film career, Meghanathan was a familiar face on television, having acted in popular serials such as Sthreetvam, Meghasandesham, Kathayariyathe, Snehanjali, and Chitta. His most recent film appearance was in Samadhana Pusthakam, released earlier this year.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On