Malayalam film and TV actor Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room; actor Seema G Nair pays tribute

Malayalam film and television actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room near Vanross Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, state reports. The police reportedly registered a complaint after the hotel staff found him dead in the room. Dileep Shankar was found dead by the hotel staff on Sunday.

Several reports state that Dileep had checked into the hotel in Thiruvananthapuram four days ago while shooting for a TV show there called Panchagni; he resides in Ernakulam. The hotel staff said he had not left his room for two days. On noticing a foul smell emanating from the room on Sunday morning, the hotel staff entered the room and found him dead. They informed the police, who arrived on the scene immediately.

Cantonment ACP told News9Live that a forensic team examined the room and that further details will be provided post-mortem. No foul play has been detected, according to the police. Director Manoj, who was working with Dileep on the show, told Manorama that there was a two-day break in shooting and that the actor did not answer calls from him or his co-stars. The director also told them that Dileep was suffering from health issues which have not been specified.

Who was Dileep Shankar?

Dileep was a familiar face in the Malayalam movie and TV circuit. He was known for roles in hit TV shows like Ammaariyathe, Sundari, and Panchagni. He has also acted in films like Chaappa Kurish in 2011 and North 24 in 2013.

Hours after the news of his death broke, actor Seema G Nair penned an emotional post on Facebook in Malayalam that translates to, “You called me five days ago, and I couldn’t talk because I had a headache that day. Now I found out the news when a journalist called me. What happened to you Dileep…why did this happen, God, I don’t even know what to write…my tributes to you.”