Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malayalam film and TV actor Dileep Shankar found dead in hotel room; actor Seema G Nair pays tribute

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Dec 29, 2024 04:14 PM IST

Reports state that Malayalam actor Dileep Shankar, known for his roles in films and television was found dead in Thiruvananthapuram.

Malayalam film and television actor Dileep Shankar was found dead in a hotel room near Vanross Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, state reports. The police reportedly registered a complaint after the hotel staff found him dead in the room.

Dileep Shankar was found dead by the hotel staff on Sunday.
Dileep Shankar was found dead by the hotel staff on Sunday.

Dileep Shankar dead

Several reports state that Dileep had checked into the hotel in Thiruvananthapuram four days ago while shooting for a TV show there called Panchagni; he resides in Ernakulam. The hotel staff said he had not left his room for two days. On noticing a foul smell emanating from the room on Sunday morning, the hotel staff entered the room and found him dead. They informed the police, who arrived on the scene immediately.

Cantonment ACP told News9Live that a forensic team examined the room and that further details will be provided post-mortem. No foul play has been detected, according to the police. Director Manoj, who was working with Dileep on the show, told Manorama that there was a two-day break in shooting and that the actor did not answer calls from him or his co-stars. The director also told them that Dileep was suffering from health issues which have not been specified.

Who was Dileep Shankar?

Dileep was a familiar face in the Malayalam movie and TV circuit. He was known for roles in hit TV shows like Ammaariyathe, Sundari, and Panchagni. He has also acted in films like Chaappa Kurish in 2011 and North 24 in 2013.

Hours after the news of his death broke, actor Seema G Nair penned an emotional post on Facebook in Malayalam that translates to, “You called me five days ago, and I couldn’t talk because I had a headache that day. Now I found out the news when a journalist called me. What happened to you Dileep…why did this happen, God, I don’t even know what to write…my tributes to you.”

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On