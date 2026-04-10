Mammootty says he was ‘cheated’ into role in Lokah; will shoot for sequel if son Dulquer Salmaan affords his fee

When Dominic Arun’s superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was released in theatres last year, the Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen and Sandy-starrer surprised many. The film also performed well commercially and saw Dulquer Salmaan, who produced it, use his father, Mammootty’s, voice for the role of Moothon. In an interview with THR India, the Malayalam star laughed when asked about the sequel.

Mammootty was ‘cheated’ to play role in Lokah

Mammootty's voice was used for Moothon in Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah.

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Mammootty was asked about voicing the superhero leader Moothon in Lokah and her said, “They didn’t tell me that I’m there. Initially, he (Dulquer) did not come. His manager, his friend, he asked me to give a voice. Venda, no, that is the only thing I did. The hand used in the film is not mine. When the film came only, they said it’s you and your hand. Now it has become a responsibility of me to act. Actually, they cheated me and mediated. That’s the story behind it.”

When it was mentioned that Dulquer had once said that Mammootty would need convincing to shoot for the sequel, he humorously replied, “I told them not only I’m if at all convinced, I have to convince you about my fees. That they have to get convinced.” However, the actor seemed to change his mind later in the interview when he asked if the interviewer ever thought of him playing a vampire. After getting a positive response, he joked that it was ‘suspense’ and even said ‘Inshallah’ to it.

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{{^usCountry}} Mammootty’s role in Lokah {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mammootty’s role in Lokah {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Kalyani plays the titular role of Chandra, alias Kalliyankattu Neeli, a yakshi (vampire-like creature) in the first Lokah film. Naslen plays a human who falls for her named Sunny, while Sandy plays the antagonist, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, who later turns into a yaksha (male version of the being). The film introduces several supernatural characters as it progresses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Kalyani plays the titular role of Chandra, alias Kalliyankattu Neeli, a yakshi (vampire-like creature) in the first Lokah film. Naslen plays a human who falls for her named Sunny, while Sandy plays the antagonist, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, who later turns into a yaksha (male version of the being). The film introduces several supernatural characters as it progresses. {{/usCountry}}

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One of them is Moothon, who isn’t seen on screen but was voiced by Mammootty. Tovino Thomas, who will play the lead in Lokah Chapter 2 was introduced as a chathan (goblin-like creature) named Michael. He is revealed to have 389 siblings who look exactly like him. Dulquer played an odiyan (half-man half-beast ninja) named Charlie. The film ends by teasing the return of all these characters. However, after Lokah collected ₹300 crore worldwide, the sequel is yet to go on floors.

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Mammootty will soon star in Patriot with Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and others. The film will hit screens on May 1.

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