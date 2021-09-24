Mamta Mohandas buys Porsche 911 Carrera S worth nearly 2 crore, shares photos: ‘Waited over a decade for you’

Actor Mamta Mohandas, who is gearing up for the release of Malayalam thriller Bhramam, revealed in her latest Instagram post that she is now the proud owner of a Porsche 911 Carrera S. She said that her decade-long dream has finally turned into reality.

Mamta wrote on Instagram, “A dream turns into reality today. I have waited for over a decade for you, my sunshine. Proud to present to you the newest baby in my family. Porsche 911 Carrera S in Racing Yellow.” The pictures of Mamta with her yellow car have been trending online. The car costs ₹1.80 crore before taxes.

The actor, who has settled in the US, is currently in Kochi to complete the shooting of her upcoming Malayalam movie Bhramam, an official remake of Andhadhun, which also stars Prithviraj and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. She will be seen reprising Tabu’s character from Andhadhun in Bhramam, which is gearing up for a direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime on October 7.

Mamta recently completed 15 years in the industry. On the occasion, she launched her own production banner.

“It’s been 15 years in, around and all about cinema and my curiosity, excitement, connection, knowledge and passion towards it continues to grow steadily. Finally decided to add this new delicate but glorious feather to my cap. Happy to share this news with all of you. Now let’s clap. Details soon. Need your love, support and blessing,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Mamta, who made her acting debut with the 2005 Malayalam film Mayookham, is also a popular playback singer. Having predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, she has also starred in a few Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

Mamta is a cancer survivor and has battled Hodgkin lymphoma since 2010. In April 2013, she had a relapse and underwent treatment at UCLA. Since 2014, she has been residing in Los Angeles.

