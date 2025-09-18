Manipuri film Boong to release in theatres on this date; check details here

Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi's acclaimed Manipuri film Boong is set to release in theatres on September 19. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment with Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures. Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2024.

The film features Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam in the lead roles. It will release in select cities and cinemas at PVR INOX, according to a press release.

Boong revolves around a young boy living with his single mother in a Manipuri village, both grappling with the unexplained disappearance of his father, Joykumar. Once working out of town, Joykumar has vanished without a trace—sparking unanswered questions: Is he dead? Or has he abandoned them? Determined to give his mother “the best gift ever”, Boong embarks on a heartfelt journey with his best friend to find his missing father.

Devi, who has previously worked as first assistant director on films such as Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK and Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy, made her directorial debut with the film.

The filmmaker said the film is "dedicated to the resilience of the people of Manipur". “Boong is the book I could not write because of my bad English! The film is inspired by my grandmother’s folktales that cushioned me with a certain kind of fuzzy warmth, during my childhood. It is dedicated to the resilience of the people of Manipur. I am experiencing this crazy mix of complete disbelief, happiness and a whole lot of gratitude that a Manipuri film is finally reaching a wider audience, in mainland India," she said in the statement.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures, said, “At PVR INOX, our endeavour is to bring diverse stories from across the world to our audiences. We believe there’s an audience for every kind of cinema, and it’s our role to help them discover stories that offer fresh perspectives. We are thrilled to release Boong, an acclaimed Manipuri film that is deeply rooted in local experiences while having a universal appeal.”