Meghan Markle shines in $12,000 gold ensemble at 'Women of Vision' Gala

All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she stepped out in New York City to accept the prestigious 'Women of Vision' award at a star-studded gala. The Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by her husband Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland, left spectators in awe with her jaw-dropping $12,000 gold ensemble.

Meghan Markle, with her husband and mother, stuns onlookers in NYC at a gala where she accepts the 'Women of Vision' award in a $12k gold outfit.(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meghan, known for her impeccable sense of style, showcased her fashion prowess by donning a custom version of the Ideal Universe Midi-Dress from the women-owned brand Johanna Ortiz. The Colombian-designed gown, originally priced at $1,850, was transformed to suit Meghan's unique taste and showcase her California glow. She opted to remove the straps, allowing her radiant beauty to take center stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Staying true to the evening's feminist theme, the Duchess effortlessly combined elegance and empowerment. Her golden attire exuded confidence and sophistication, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts and admirers alike. The slit in the front of the midi dress added a touch of allure, emphasizing Meghan's statuesque figure and graceful stride.

But the ensemble didn't stop at the dress alone. Meghan expertly paired her statement gown with a pair of remarkable gold strappy 'naked' heels from renowned designer Tom Ford. The $1,350 footwear featured a captivating padlock and key embellishment on the ankle strap, elevating her ensemble to new heights of glamour.

As Meghan graced the gala with her regal presence, she proved once again that her fashion choices are not merely about style, but also about making a statement. Her selection of women-owned brands and her ability to personalize her outfits demonstrate her commitment to promoting talented designers and celebrating individuality.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Duchess's radiant appearance was a testament to her impeccable taste and her ability to captivate hearts and minds through her fashion choices. It's clear that Meghan Markle is not just a Duchess but a true fashion icon, using her platform to inspire and empower women around the world.

With every step she took, Meghan left a lasting impression, reminding everyone in attendance of her timeless elegance and her unwavering dedication to causes close to her heart. Her sartorial choices at the gala showcased her ability to effortlessly blend fashion and philanthropy, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in both realms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the evening came to a close, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, left onlookers in awe and fashion enthusiasts inspired. Her golden ensemble and radiant presence were a testament to her unwavering style and her commitment to making a difference. The 'Women of Vision' award was not just a recognition of her accomplishments but a celebration of her remarkable journey, both as a fashion icon and as a force for positive change in the world.