Mohanlal mourns ‘brother’ Santhosh K Nayar after actor's sudden death, Mammootty pens tribute: 'He won everyone's love'

The sudden death of actor Santhosh K Nayar has sent shockwaves across the Malayalam film industry. The 65-year-old died in a road accident on Monday, sparking tributes from across Mollywood, led by its two biggest names - Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Mammootty and Mohanlal remember Santhosh K Nayar

Mohanlal and Santhosh K Nayar were in college together.

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Hours after Santhosh's death on Tuesday, superstar Mammootty took to Facebook to post a short tribute, recalling working with the late actor. “Fondly remembering the moments we worked together. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Mohanlal also condoled the actor's and his friend's deaths. In a long note, the veteran star described Santosh as his ‘brother and friend’, recalling their long association since their college days.

“I heard a very sad news this morning. My dear Santosh, who I was very close to personally, passed away in a car accident. Santosh was my junior in college. He has been a good friend and brother to me since that time. We have worked together in many films. He was a headstrong personality, a good-hearted person who won everyone's love. My heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of Santosh,” wrote Mohanlal.

Santhosh K Nayar's death

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{{^usCountry}} Santhosh K Nayar, known for his role in Irupatham Noottandu among other films, died on Tuesday at the age of 65 in a road accident near Enathu in Pathanamthitta district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Santhosh K Nayar, known for his role in Irupatham Noottandu among other films, died on Tuesday at the age of 65 in a road accident near Enathu in Pathanamthitta district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The accident occurred around 6:30 AM when the car in which Santhosh and Rajalakshmi were travelling collided with a parcel van after reportedly going out of control. He was rushed to Lifeline Hospital, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment. According to preliminary information, Santhosh suffered a heart attack after being admitted to the hospital. Santhosh K Nayar's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accident occurred around 6:30 AM when the car in which Santhosh and Rajalakshmi were travelling collided with a parcel van after reportedly going out of control. He was rushed to Lifeline Hospital, where he was declared dead while undergoing treatment. According to preliminary information, Santhosh suffered a heart attack after being admitted to the hospital. Santhosh K Nayar's career {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Born in Thiruvananthapuram in 1961, Santhosh made his debut in cinema with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, the actor went on to act in over 100 films, proving his mettle in a wide range of roles, including villain, hero, and supporting roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in Thiruvananthapuram in 1961, Santhosh made his debut in cinema with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, the actor went on to act in over 100 films, proving his mettle in a wide range of roles, including villain, hero, and supporting roles. {{/usCountry}}

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His latest film, Mohiniyattam, is currently running in theatres. Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup, released in theatres on April 10, serves as a sequel to Bharathanatyam (2024).

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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