Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair dies in road accident in Pathanamthitta; wife critically injured

On Tuesday morning, Malayalam Actor Santhosh Nair died in a road accident at Enathu in Pathanamithitta, police said, according to news agency PTI. His wife, Subhashree, has been severely injured in the accident. Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair dies.

How did Santhosh Nair die? As reported by PTI, the accident occurred around 6.30 AM when the car in which Santhosh was travelling collided with a lorry, leaving him and his wife injured.

The actor suffered critical injuries after his chest hit the steering wheel of the vehicle, and his wife suffered a fracture in her ribs, police said. The actor was declared dead at the hospital later in the day, while his wife is undergoing treatment. The couple have a daughter, Rajasree S. Nair. It is unclear so far is she was present in the car during that time.

About Santhosh Nair Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Santhosh Kesavan Nair grew up in a well-educated family. His father, C.N. Kesavan Nair. was a retired headmaster, and his mother was a retired teacher. He was raised by his maternal grandparents after his parents moved to Ethiopia,

Santhosh made his debut in cinema with the 1982 film Ithu Njangalude Katha. Over the years, the actor went on to act in over 100 films, proving is mettle in a wide range of roles, including villain, hero, supporting roles, etc.

He has featured in several Malayalam films, including Vasantha Sena, Nishedhi, Krishna Gopalakrishna, Runway, The Tiger, Khaki, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Naatturajavyu alongside Mohanlal, among others.