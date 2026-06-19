Naslen-starrer Mollywood Times faces FIR over screening of unapproved censored content, police book makers

The makers and distributors of the new Naslen-starrer Mollywood Times are in legal trouble after the Kerala Police registered a case against them for violating censor rules. The legal action follows an official complaint from the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to the board, theatres have been screening a version of the movie containing unapproved scenes or content altered after it received official censor clearance. Mollywood Times makers booked after CBFC alleges altered version screened in theatres.

What the CBFC complaint says According to a report in PTI, an FIR filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reveals that the movie Mollywood Times was given a U/A 16+ rating only after the filmmakers agreed to cut specific scenes and mute offensive dialogue.

However, authorities allege that the version playing in cinemas is not the one they approved. According to the complaint, the theatrical prints ignored the official cuts, restoring deleted scenes and unmuting obscene language and expletives that were supposed to be censored. Because of these unauthorised changes, the CBFC is now investigating whether a completely different, unapproved version of the film was distributed to movie theatres.

Legal sections applied in the case The case has been registered under Section 7(1)(a)(ii) of the Cinematograph Act. Violating film certification rules in India comes with strict penalties. Under this section, anyone who screens an uncertified film, alters a movie after it has been cleared, or lets minors watch an adult-rated (A) film can face up to three years in jail and a ₹1 lakh fine. The law ensures movies are shown exactly as approved by the censor board, with courts holding the power to permanently confiscate violating films.

The police will soon summon everyone named in the FIR for questioning. The FIR includes the names of the producer, director Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the distributor, digital service providers, and theatre owners.

About the film Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, Mollywood Times is a sharp satire of the film industry that proudly brands itself as a hate letter to cinema. The story follows Vineeth Madhavan (Naslen), a teenager from Kuttikkanam, determined to become a director. Backed by an ensemble cast including Sangeeth Prathap and Sharaf U Dheen, the film features music by Jakes Bejoy and a script by Ramu Sunil.

In a candid chat with Hindustan Times recently, the director opened up about the deeply personal roots of the project: “This is a movie that came out of my life experiences. My writer, Ramu Sunil, and I were discussing ideas… he is a longtime friend of mine and a college junior. We have had a long journey together, and when we met up after Mukundan Unni Associates, we were speaking about our lives in the film industry. We ended up making a plot and thought this would work as my second film.”

Despite a delay from its original May 14 date, the Ashiq Usman Productions and Namesake production opened in theatres on June 5, 2026.