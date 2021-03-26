Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh start their Holi celebrations in the pool, groove to Tony Kakkar's Tera Suit, watch

IND USA
Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will celebrate their first Holi together after marriage. Source: Instagram/nehakakkar
  • Singer Neha Kakkar shared a video on Friday where she is seen inside a pool with Rohanpreet and other members of the family.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:21 AM IST

Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have started their Holi celebrations at home with family. This is the first Holi of the couple after marriage. Taking to Instagram, the Indian Idol judge shared a video on Friday, where she is seen inside a pool with Rohanpreet and other members of the family.

In the video, all of them are having fun as they dance to Tony Kakkar's latest track Tera Suit. She shared the video with the caption, "Maaroon Pichkari Hoke Left, Hoke Right!!! Pre Holi fun with Family at homeeee.. Song: TeraSuit" Reacting to this, Tony dropped a comment, "Yaaaarrrrrrrr whattteee funnnnnn"

The couple tied the knot in October 2020. Recently Neha got a 'shagun ka lifafa' from Neetu Kapoor on the sets of Indian Idol where the latter visited as a guest. Neetu was meeting Neha for the first time since her wedding and stated that the gift was from her and late Rishi Kapoor.

She had previously visited the show with her husband. She told Neha as she handed her a golden envelope, "It's a tradition in India that when you meet someone for the first time after their wedding, you give them a shagun (a gift). I didn't get to give the shagun so this is a blessing for you from me and Rishi ji. May you have a great life full of happiness. And lots and lots and lots of happiness to you."

A surprised Neha couldn't say anything to Neetu to express her gratitude. Neha married Rohanpreet after dating him for a few months. The couple were among the few celebrities who tied the knot during the pandemic in 2020 and could not invite many guests to the festivities.

On the sets of the show, Neetu had declared to everyone that they will be remembering Rishi with happiness and not sadness in their hearts. "It makes me so happy to be here. Today, we will not be sad, I will not be sad. I want to celebrate Rishi ji and my memories together. I have come here after a very long time alone, without my husband. So I need a little encouragement from you. But I am here so we will enjoy ourselves today," she had said.

ALSO READ: Sussanne shares an all-girls pic with Ekta Kapoor, see here

Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. Neetu often shares posts dedicated to her late husband on Instagram.

