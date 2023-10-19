Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Others / Netflix announces price hike in US and these countries - How much more it will cost you to binge?

Netflix announces price hike in US and these countries - How much more it will cost you to binge?

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Oct 19, 2023 05:42 PM IST

Netflix announces price hikes for certain subscription plans in the U.S., U.K., and France.

In a move that may affect your binge-watching habits, Netflix has announced price hikes for certain subscription plans in the U.S., U.K., and France starting this week. In the U.S., the basic plan, which no longer accepts new members, will see a price increase from $9.99 to $11.99, while the premium plan, offering Ultra HD and simultaneous streaming on six devices, will jump from $19.99 to $22.99. However, the standard plan at $15.49 and the ad-supported plan at $6.99 will remain unchanged.

Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic(REUTERS)

A spokesperson from Netflix stated, “Our approach remains the same — a range of prices and plans to meet a wide range of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members, we occasionally ask them to pay a bit more.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Meanwhile, in the U.K. and France, the basic plan will now cost 7.99 pounds and 10.99 euros, respectively. Standard plans will be raised to 17.99 pounds and 19.99 euros in these countries. The changes come as Netflix continues to expand its offerings, including a new advertising tier, which has seen a significant increase in membership.

Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters emphasized the company’s commitment to providing top-notch content, stating, “We anticipate incremental acquisition and adds for the next several quarters.” The price hikes coincide with Netflix’s ongoing efforts to crack down on password sharing, a move aimed at converting freeloaders into paying subscribers.

Also Read | Netflix set to stream first live sports event with 'The Netflix Cup' golf tournament

Despite these changes, Netflix remains optimistic about its future growth, targeting not only new users but also former subscribers. In addition to raising subscription prices, Netflix has implemented various strategies to boost its revenue, such as clamping down on password sharing and introducing an ad-supported streaming option. These initiatives have contributed to the company's financial success, as evidenced by its third-quarter earnings report where the company's net profit experienced significant growth, rising by 20% to reach $1.68 billion. Alongside these impressive financial figures, Netflix expanded its subscriber base by 8.8 million users.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
netflix streaming netflix us news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP