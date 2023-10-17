Netflix set to stream first live sports event with 'The Netflix Cup' golf tournament

Taking a leaf out of the Warner Bros. Discovery's concept and joining the league of other streaming platforms, Netflix is all set to launch their first ever live sports event. The streaming giant will pit stars of their two major sports series in the “Netflix Cup,” a golf tournament, which will feature athletes from "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" and "Full Swing". ‘The Netflix Cup’ will stream live from November 14

In a clash of wheels and irons, drivers and golfers will pair up to compete at the Wynn Golf Club in Wynn Las Vegas with The Netflix Cup set to stream live from November 14 onwards. The four pairs, comprising of a Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour professional, will play an eight-hole match. The top two teams will play for the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to lift the inaugural Netflix Cup title.

The Netflix Cup’s roster currently includes:

Formula 1 drivers: Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) and Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari).

PGA TOUR golfers: Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.

“We love to see how our sports series have brought increased fandom to sports leagues and competitions all over the world,” said Gabe Spitzer, vice president of nonfiction sports at Netflix, in a statement. “The Netflix Cup will take that energy to the next level with global stars from two popular hits competing in our first-ever live sports event.”

This isn't an innovative concept with Warner Bros. Discovery having gained fame from their very own golf event, 'The Match', where top NFL players and golfers participate.

“The PGA TOUR is proud to participate in this significant milestone for Netflix and we look forward to showcasing our sport’s professional athletes to a live global audience,” said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming. “New and diverse audiences have come to know more about both our sports and their athletes through 'Full Swing' and 'Drive to Survive', and we are excited to team up with Netflix, Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix on this exciting concept.”

