Nick Jonas opens up about his diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes, spreads awareness in emotional video- Watch

American actor Nick Jonas has opened up about how 18 years ago, he got diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Jonas took to Instagram on Monday and shared a video highlighting how his mother and family noticed the signs of diabetes in him. Nick Jonas(File Photo)

Alongside the video, Jonas wrote, "18 years ago I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. My family, especially my Mom @mamadjonas, noticed a change in me & saw the four major signs that we now know are symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes."

He also listed the symptoms which he experienced, ultimately leading to his diagnosis. Jonas shared that he had suffered from frequent urination, excessive thirst, exhaustion and unexplained weight loss.

The 31-year-old publicly acknowledged the support of his family which saved his life, as he got himself checked before it was too late.

"I was lucky enough to have this incredible support system around me that noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked and ultimately saved my life," wrote Jonas.

He further revealed he wants people to take care of their near and dear ones in a similar manner and detect diabetes symptoms before it's too late.

"As a new father myself, I understand how important it is to be on the lookout for these signs as my daughter grows up," posted Jonas.

In a bid to raise awareness about the symptoms of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and help save lives, Jonas urged people to participate in #SeeTheSigns campaign.

"This year with @beyondtype1 we are expanding our #SeeTheSigns message not only to the individuals who are being diagnosed but to those around them," shared Jonas.

"Participate in our #SeeTheSigns campaign and join me in raising awareness about these often-missed symptoms of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and help save lives," he added.