Nine things to watch out for during the 95th Academy Awards

The Academy Awards have long been a night of surprises, and the 2023 Oscars are no exception. From record-breaking wins to unexpected performances, the 95th Academy Awards have the potential to be one of the most memorable yet. Here are nine things to watch out for during the show.

My Year of Dicks: Will it be the first movie with the word "Dicks" in its title to win an Oscar?

The animated short film My Year of Dicks has been nominated for an Oscar and has gained viral popularity. Winning the award would make it the first movie with the word “Dicks” in its title to do so.

Angela Bassett: Will she be the first Marvel actor to win an Oscar?

Angela Bassett has been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Winning the award would make her the first actor to win an Oscar for a Marvel movie.

Will there be a dance-off on "Naatu Naatu" at the 2023 Oscars?

The Oscar-nominated song “Naatu Naatu” from S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu-language blockbuster has been a hit among audiences. Lead actors N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan perform an arresting dance number to the song in the film, and there are rumours that the duo will recreate the dance number during their live performance at the Oscars. We can only hope that other celebrities get in on the act and join in for a dance-off.

Will multiple Asians win acting awards at the 2023 Oscars?

Michelle Yeoh made history by being the first Asian-identifying performer to be nominated for Best Actress for her role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. If she wins the award, she will break ground again, and she might not be the only Asian actor making history that night. With her castmates Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Hong Chau also being nominated, the Oscars could have multiple Asian acting winners for the first time ever.

Who will present Best Actress at the Oscars?

As per tradition, last year’s Best Actor winner Will Smith would have been presenting Best Actress this year, but as he won’t be attending any ceremony for the next decade, it’s anyone’s guess as to who will be presenting this year. Could it be a dream team of previous Best Actress winners like Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry, and Nicole Kidman? Or maybe a famous Best Actress winner from the past like Ellen Burstyn or Shirley MacLaine?

Mandy Walker: Breaking the glass ceiling in Best Cinematography

The all-male list of Best Cinematography winners has been a sore point for many years, but Mandy Walker, the cinematographer for Elvis, has a chance to break the glass ceiling. She is the third woman ever nominated in the category, following Rachel Morrison (Mudbound) and Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog). Many Oscar pundits are predicting a win for her.

John Williams: A living legend with a chance for another Oscar

John Williams has already cemented his place in Oscar history with a record 53 nominations, but he has a chance to add another accolade to his name. At age 91, winning an Oscar would be a fitting tribute to a living legend.

Diane Warren: Will the 2023 Oscars be a major milestone in her career?

Diane Warren has been nominated for an Oscar a remarkable 14 times in the competitive Original Song category. This year, she’s up against Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and the “Naatu Naatu” crew, among others. Even though she already received an honorary Oscar, winning the competitive category would be a major milestone in her career.

Hollywood royalty: Jamie Lee Curtis and her Oscar legacy

Jamie Lee Curtis comes from Hollywood royalty: both of her parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis were Oscar nominees. If Curtis wins Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, she will join the elite club of nepo babies who have won Oscars, alongside Laura Dern and Liza Minnelli.

