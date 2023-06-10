Ninja shakes up streaming world by joining Kick, leaving Twitch behind

Legendary Twitch streamer Richard Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has made a surprising move from the platform to the up-and-coming streaming platform, Kick.

Streaming sensation Ninja leaves Twitch for Kick

This transition has caught the attention of many, considering Ninja's immense popularity and influence within the streaming community.

Ninja known for his professional Esports background and meteoric rise to fame through Fortnite, has amassed significant attention over the past decade.

While his popularity may have waned slightly, the former Twitch figure still maintains a substantial following of dedicated fans. Recently, these fans received exciting news as Ninja announced his plans to stream on a new platform.

In a tweet on June 9, Ninja revealed his migration to Kick, stating, "Live on Kick and YouTube today."

Notably, this announcement came after the 32-year-old had been streaming on Twitch for nearly an hour earlier that day. Although Ninja has streamed on various platforms in the past, this marked his first foray into streaming on Kick.

Despite a minor interruption, the broadcast proceeded smoothly as Ninja explored the new season of Fortnite. Shortly after going live on Kick, the official Kick Twitter account responded with a tweet that read, "Big Moves."

Ninja's decision to join Kick might not come as a surprise to some of his fans, as he has previously expressed optimism about the platform's potential for success. Plus, Twitch's recent attempt to implement new guidelines for advertisements during streams may have contributed to Ninja's frustration with the Amazon-owned company, further motivating him to explore other streaming options.

Although, Twitch has since reversed these proposed guideline changes the platform's controversial decisions in recent times have led several streamers, including Ninja, to seek alternative platforms.

ALSO READ| Twitch's new Ad rules spark outrage among streamers, threaten revenue streams

After Ninja's announcement on Twitter, fans swiftly voiced their support for his decision. The tweet has already garnered over 6,900 likes, with many expressing approval of his move to the rival platform. Welcoming Ninja to Kick, fans also expressed their dissatisfaction with Twitch's recent policy changes.

Kick has reported a significant increase in viewership during the first part of 2023. Only time will tell if Ninja's move will inspire other streamers to explore this streaming platform in the future.

