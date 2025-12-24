Nivin Pauly breaks silence on successive box office flops: ‘People told me I will become forgettable’

Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Fans of the actor are excited to see him back in a light-hearted dramedy after a long absence. Several of the actor's films have underperformed at the box office and turned out to be flops. In a recent chat with Pearle Manney on her YouTube channel, Nivin finally broke his silence on what he thinks went wrong with the films he chose. Nivin Pauly will next be seen in the comedy film Sarvam Maya.

What Nivin Pauly said

During the chat, Nivin opened up about his career and shared how he was advised to try different genres as an actor in order to improve. Nivin said in Malayalam, “There was a point in my life when I was confused. My friends and people close to me kept telling me that I shouldn’t just do entertainer films and that, as an actor, I should improve like others.”

‘I felt I should try different things as an actor’

He went on to add, "They kept advising me that I wasn’t showcasing my full potential as an actor. They wanted me to do thriller films and other genres, not just comedy films. They felt that if I continued to do only comedy movies, I would become forgettable. At that moment, I also felt that maybe they were right. Maybe I should try different things as an actor. However, after I changed my choice of films to suit other genres, the same people came back and told me how much they missed my comedy films. I was like, ‘Weren’t you the ones who asked me to change?’”

Some of Nivin's most loved films include Premam, Om Shanti Oshana, Bangalore Days, Neram and Thattathin Marayathu. His recent films, like Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, Padavettu and Thuramukham, were commercial failures.

He will be seen in the fantasy horror comedy film Sarvam Maya, which also stars Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar and Raghunath Paleri. The film is slated for release on December 25.