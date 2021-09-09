Nusrat Jahan on when fans can see her baby boy: ‘You should ask his father that’

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan, who became a mother to a baby boy named Yishaan last month, is yet to share a picture of him online. While she has shared a glimpse of her ‘new mommy life’, she has kept him away from social media.

On Wednesday, Nusrat made her first public appearance after welcoming her son, at the launch of a salon in Kolkata. She opened up about Yishaan, his father and the experience of motherhood.

In a video shared online by E24 Bollywood, Nusrat was asked when fans can expect to see Yishaan. “You should ask his father that. He is not letting anyone see him at the moment,” she said.

Nusrat, however, dodged a direct question about the identity of her ‘better half’. She told NDTV, “I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having a great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

Nusrat welcomed Yishaan at the Bhagirathi Neotia Hospital in Kolkata last month. Her rumoured boyfriend, actor-politician Yash Dasgupta, was said to be by her side and even shared an update with fans and well-wishers. “For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat’s health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well,” he said.

When Nusrat was discharged from the hospital, Yash was seen leaving with her. He even carried Yishaan in his arms to the car.

Nusrat is embroiled in a controversy with businessman Nikhil Jain. They tied the knot in Turkey in 2019 but have been separated for several months. She said in June that their marriage was invalid under Indian laws as it had not been registered under the Special Marriage Act. She also accused him of misappropriating her funds. He, meanwhile, denied her allegations and called them ‘baseless and derogatory and devoid of truth’.

