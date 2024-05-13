Olivia Munn reveals she undwent full hysterectomy as she battles breast cancer, calls it ‘best decision’

Olivia Munn has revealed that she underwent a full hysterectomy in April as she battles breast cancer. “I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries,” she said, speaking to Vogue. Olivia Munn reveals she undwent full hysterectomy as she battles breast cancer (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Munn called the decision “the best.” Her doctor has suggested that she stop the production of oestrogen from her body so that the cancer can be prevented from returning. “It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family,” the 43-year-old said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don’t worry.’ But I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this, that I missed all these things.’ It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to,” she added.

In Munn’s cancer journey, this was her fifth surgery. Previously, she underwent a full double mastectomy, a lymph node dissection, reconstructive surgery and a nipple delay.

‘It was next-level, debilitating exhaustion’

Munn had been taking Lupron to suppress oestrogen in her body before undergoing her hysterectomy. However, she became bedridden as a result of the drug’s side effects. “It was next-level, debilitating exhaustion,” Munn said.

“I would wake up in the morning and almost immediately need to get back into bed. If you asked Malcolm, ‘Where does daddy work?’ He’d run to his desk, and if you asked him, ‘Where does mommy work?’ He’d point to my bed. It was so sweet. But at the same time, it was breaking my heart because this is his image of me,” said Munn.

Munn also revealed in the interview that she froze her eggs for the third time. “After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month,” she said.

“John and I talked about it a lot and we don’t feel like we’re done growing our family, but didn’t know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation,” she added.

Munn announced in March that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a double mastectomy. At the time, her doctor calculated her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, which was reportedly at 37 percent. She was diagnosed with luminal B cancer in both breasts following an MRI.