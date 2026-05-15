Oscar-winning sensation KPop Demon Hunters set for a global concert tour, announces Netflix

Netflix is launching a global concert tour based on its Oscar-winning animated film KPop Demon Hunters, the streaming giant has announced. The OTT platform shared the news during its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on Wednesday, reported Variety.

KPop Demon Hunters concert tour announced

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix's most watched film ever.(X/@Netflix)

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Produced in partnership with Los Angeles-based live entertainment company AEG Presents, the tour promises to bring elements of the blockbuster film to life in what Netflix described as "spectacular ways."

A waitlist for ticket and tour information is currently live, with city dates and venues to be announced later this year.

“Nothing has captured the world's attention quite like KPop Demon Hunters. There were sing-alongs, Halloween costumes, shout-outs at the US Open and Buckingham Palace. There was even a 25 per cent spike in flights booked to Korea. And today, KPop Demon Hunters is still the most popular film on Netflix, and we're really excited to announce that next year, in partnership with AEG Presents, we're going to keep that momentum going with our very first world concert tour,” Netflix president of ad sales Amy Reinhard told the upfront audience.

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{{^usCountry}} “The live tour is going to bring fans even closer to the characters and the music that they love, and of course, we want you to be a part of that. We'll have more information to share about the cities later this year, so stay tuned,” she added. About KPop Demon Hunters {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The live tour is going to bring fans even closer to the characters and the music that they love, and of course, we want you to be a part of that. We'll have more information to share about the cities later this year, so stay tuned,” she added. About KPop Demon Hunters {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The animated film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans from a screenplay by Kang, centres on three K-pop stars -- Rumi, Mira and Zoey -- who perform as the internationally famous girl group HUNTR/X while secretly operating as demon hunters protecting the world from supernatural threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The animated film, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans from a screenplay by Kang, centres on three K-pop stars -- Rumi, Mira and Zoey -- who perform as the internationally famous girl group HUNTR/X while secretly operating as demon hunters protecting the world from supernatural threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The story draws on Korean folklore and pits the trio against the Saja Boys, a rival boy band revealed to be demons in disguise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story draws on Korean folklore and pits the trio against the Saja Boys, a rival boy band revealed to be demons in disguise. {{/usCountry}}

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Produced by Sony Animation, the film premiered in June 2025 and became Netflix's most-watched English-language movie of all time, clocking 325.1 million views in its first 91 days on the platform. It also earned USD 24.7 million during a limited theatrical run.

The film's soundtrack, featuring the chart-topping track Golden, earned the project Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, both of which it went on to win.

Netflix is currently developing a sequel with Kang and Appelhans.

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