Paayel Sarkar says many talented artists in Bengali film industry were ‘cornered’ due to political influence

Actor Paayel Sarkar has shared her experiences as an actor in the Bengali film industry. The actor was in conversation with Sangbad Protidin when she shared that she is hopeful for the industry after a new government is in place. The actor went on to reveal how she has been replaced from countless projects in the last minute, and how there have been several such grievances in the last few years.

What Paayel said

Paayel Sarkar has shared her experience of being an actor in the Bengali film industry.

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During the chat, Paayel said that the creation of a new government is a new beginning in many ways. The actor admitted that the film industry and the politics has been intertwined. But it should not be the case where the industry has to be dictated by the politics. She said, “Due to so much political influence, what has happened is that the ones who are truly deserving have been cornered and left behind. That should not have happened. I have been an actor for the last 20 years here, and I have worked with so many big names. So from a young age, I have seen the industry and I have seen it change in the last few years too. So I know the difference.”

‘I was approached and then replaced’

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, “Now I also feel bad saying this but I have also been a part of this. Where I know how I have been replaced from a big production 2-3 times in the last moment after being offered those projects. I am going for the script reading and I got a call saying that today it is not happened and I will be told when it happens next. But I was not informed what took place next and I saw someone else was cast for the project. In all probability, the one who was supposed to be cast was there. I do not want to name them because it does not matter. It has happened not once but multiple times. I was approached and then replaced… I got that phone call first. There should be some decency in informing me that this is not happening. I have never asked for sympathy for this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, “Now I also feel bad saying this but I have also been a part of this. Where I know how I have been replaced from a big production 2-3 times in the last moment after being offered those projects. I am going for the script reading and I got a call saying that today it is not happened and I will be told when it happens next. But I was not informed what took place next and I saw someone else was cast for the project. In all probability, the one who was supposed to be cast was there. I do not want to name them because it does not matter. It has happened not once but multiple times. I was approached and then replaced… I got that phone call first. There should be some decency in informing me that this is not happening. I have never asked for sympathy for this.” {{/usCountry}}

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BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the chief minister of West Bengal earlier this month, heading the first BJP government in the state. Paayel was also in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony. Narendra Modi's BJP defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been in power in West Bengal state since 2011.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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