Mithun Chakraborty praises Suvendu Adhikari, says he is the ‘best chief minister West Bengal can have’

Last week, Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, marking a significant political development in West Bengal. Senior BJP leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty hailed Suvendu Adhikari as the "best chief minister West Bengal can have", as the latter called on the actor-turned-politician at his residence on Saturday, reported news agency ANI. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari meets actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at his residence, in Kolkata. (ANI Photo) (Saikat Paul)

What Mithun said about the new West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited Mithun Chakraborty's residence in New Town, adjacent to Kolkata, and held discussions for nearly an hour before beginning his first tour of the districts, with politically significant Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas as his first destination.

After the meeting, Mithun described Suvendu as "the best chief minister West Bengal can have" and said he was confident the BJP leader would bring "real changes" in the state in the coming days. "I can guarantee the people that there can be no better CM than him. He is the best. He has already begun working from day one after taking the oath," the actor told reporters following the meeting.

About Mithun's efforts during the elections BJP leaders described the meeting as a "courtesy visit" and a gesture of gratitude towards Mithun for his role during the recent election campaign. Speaking after the meeting, Suvendu said Mithun had been working "day and night" for the last five-six years for the party and played a key role in bringing about the political change in the state.

"He is a senior to me. I came to seek his blessings. We discussed the work that needs to be done. However, we cannot share the details of the roadmap we discussed," Suvendu said. Party leaders said that the veteran actor had campaigned extensively across north and south Bengal despite health issues and continued canvassing even after suffering physical strain during hectic election schedules.

Mithun was recently seen in The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Earlier this month, Vivek took to Instagram on May 5 to post a detailed statement, alleging that Mamata Banerjee had effectively waged a campaign against him in West Bengal. He claimed this made it increasingly difficult for his films to reach audiences in the state, particularly due to the controversies surrounding some of his work.

The Bengal Files was released in Indian theatres on September 5, 2025. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, this political drama features a cast including Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Anupam Kher, and Simrat Kaur. The film focuses on the 1946 Direct Action Day and Noakhali riots.