Pakistani actor Imran Abbas prefers Indian films as 'script writing needs work in Pakistan'; calls Alia Bhatt fine actor

Over the past decade, Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has made a name for himself not just in Pakistan, but also in Bollywood. He has worked in Hindi films such as Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and in the 2014 film Creature alongside Bipasha Basu. In a recent interview, Imran was asked why he was not working in any Pakistan film, and prioritising Indian films over Pakistani movies. Also read: Pakistani actor slams Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu for 'poor research'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite having made a name for himself in the Pakistani TV industry with shows such as Tum Kon Piya and Amanat, Imran rarely appears in Pakistani films. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that although he has been offered roles in many Pakistani movies, he believes that the industry is not currently at the level he desires due to a lack of strong scripts, which is why he has been opting for Indian films instead.

During his recent appearance on The Mirza Malik Show, cricketer Shoaib Malik asked Imran Abbas, "We have seen you in Bollywood movies, but not in a Pakistani film, why is that?" To which, the actor said in Urdu, "I haven't starred in any Pakistani film recently. I do get many offers; almost 50 of the films you see being released now have their scripts in my drawer at home. However, I just feel like we have a long way to go in terms of quality scriptwriting in Pakistan — or perhaps I'm not capable enough to be a part of these beautiful films… None of my upcoming films are from Pakistan; one is from America, the other from India, while another is an Indian-Punjabi film. I'm most excited about the latter as Punjabi cinema is quite popular all around the world. This language touches your heart."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When Imran was asked to choose an actor he would love to collaborate with in the future, he said, "Well, I'm not that into watching television these days, but Alia Bhatt is a very good actress. I'm from the time when Madhuri Dixit and Rani Mukerji were considered the divas of Bollywood, so I would still label Alia as a contemporary. Alia Bhatt is a very fine actress."

Imran Abbas is set to make his Punjabi film debut in Jee ve Sohneya Jee. Earlier, this year, the news was confirmed by the actor himself on Instagram, when he released the film's motion poster. The film is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, and also stars Simi Chahal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.