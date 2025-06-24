Pankaj Tripathi’s popular movies to stream on OTT if you liked him in Criminal Justice Season 4

Criminal Justice is one of the most-loved series among fans and it has returned with season 4. A new episode releases every Thursday on JioHotstar, building anticipation for the series. The new season follows a murder mystery where Dr. Raj Nagpal (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) is accused of killing his mistress, a nurse named Roshni (Asha Negi). Meanwhile, his estranged wife, Anju (Surveen Chawla), hires Madhav Mishra to defend him. This season follows the Nagpal family, including their daughter Ira, who has Asperger's syndrome. Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra in Criminal Justice Season 4

5 Pankaj Tripathi movies on OTT

Kaagaz is based on the true story of Lal Bihari, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, who was falsely declared dead on official government records. The biographical comedy-drama film, starring Pankaj Tripathi as Lal Bihari (renamed Bharat Lal in the movie), follows his 18-year struggle to prove he was alive and reclaim his land, which his relatives had illegally claimed after declaring him dead. Directed by the late actor-filmmaker, Satish Kaushik, the film also features Monal Gajjar, Satish Kaushik, Amar Upadhyay, and others.

Kadak Singh revolves around an officer with the Department of Financial Crimes (DFC) who suffers from retrograde amnesia after an incident. The film follows the officer, A.K. Shrivastava (played by Pankaj Tripathi), as he tries to piece together his past while investigating a chit-fund scam. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the cast also includes Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, and others.

The Tashkent Files focuses on the mysterious death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The political thriller explores the conspiracy theories surrounding his death, as a young journalist uncovers secrets and confronts political intrigue. The movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and features a cast including Shweta Basu Prasad, Naseeruddin Shah, and Mithun Chakraborty.

A biographical drama, Main Atal Hoon showcases the life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister of India. The film explores his early life, his rise within the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and his significant contributions as a leader, especially during challenging times like the Kargil War. The film also focuses on his personal life, including his love of poetry and literature. The cast features Pankaj Tripathi as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, along with Piyush Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, and Pramod Pathak. It is directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Bareilly Ki Barfi stars Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathiin the lead roles. The film revolves around Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon), a young woman from Bareilly, and two youths Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao). Pankaj Tripathi stars as Narottam Mishra, Bitti's father, who wants to see his daughter happy, and wholeheartedly supports her. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the rom-com drama charms viewers with the endearing relationship between Chirag and Bitti.