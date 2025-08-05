Paranthu Po out on OTT: Why Ram’s latest Tamil film is a must-watch for all parents and children

Paranthu Po, the Tamil film which was recently released in July, is now streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. Written and directed by Ram, the film stars Shiva, Grace Antony, Mithul Ryan, Anjali, Aju Varghese and others. The musical comedy is about an urban father Gokul (Shiva), who has to manage his eight-year-old energetic son Anbu (Mithul Ryan) while the mother Glory (Grace Antony) is out of town for work. The father and son take an unexpected road trip outside the city, as they meet new faces, learning about each other on the way. Paranthu Po

5 reasons why you should stream Ram’s musical comedy on OTT right now

Film for all

Unlike other of Ram’s films, Paranthu Po has immense comedy and simplified humour. It is a film for all, right from children to adults of age groups. Director Ram manages to talk about worldly topics such as parenting, urbanisation of human lives, and absence of human connections, but without bogging it with heavier elements. Ram uses comedy as a tool, and it efficiently does its job.

A breezy entertainer

Paranthu Po is essentially a musical road-trip drama that does not want to complicate things that it wants to tell. It might ask you a whacky question like would a dinosaur hatch out of a duck’s egg, but also makes a whimsical explanation that there is no harm to imagine a what if. However, Paranthu Po does not want to overcomplicate and adapts a breezy narrative style to talk about larger things.

Poignant messaging

There are many things to ponder on as you finish watching Paranthu Po. It talks about parenting in today’s times when children are multi-fold informed and aware. It talks about enjoying the detours of life and savouring the little moments that might not be little after all. When Anbu makes his father Gokul climb trees, mountains, and what not, it is not just the latter who is on the adventure but the audience as well. Director Ram’s voiceover at the end says how it is not impossible to do everything the children asks, but there is certainly a way to make the children’s simplistic needs be met during pockets of the day.

Fleeting delightful moments

When Anbu and Gokul set out on their unexpected journey, they see various interesting characters through their road trip. Be it Emperor, Dharma, the Great, or even Gokul’s childhood sweetheart and her husband - these characters may have limited screen space but teach the importance of human connection, and sometimes that less is more.

Food for thought on parenting

Essentially, Paranthu Po talks about parenting, and how it is possible to do the little things that children ask for. While it may not be easy to answer every question they ask even if it might be simple, Ram makes it clear that it is okay to fly away for a while, take the break, and savour the little moments before returning back to the bustling life.