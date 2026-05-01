Patriot Twitter reviews: Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil film called wasted opportunity; Mohanlal fans disappointed

Patriot Twitter reviews: Mahesh Narayanan’s much-hyped espionage thriller Patriot promised to bring together the ‘Big M’s’ Mammootty and Mohanlal in an exciting film, with Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara rounding up an able cast. However, unlike Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, the new Malayalam release seems to be receiving mixed reviews online. What’s more, it has even left Mohanlal fans disappointed.

Patriot has a pertinent premise

Patriot Twitter reviews: Mohanlal and Mammootty in a still from the spy film.

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Patriot seemed to impress the internet with the film’s story. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “#Patriot is a complete Mahesh Narayanan film that leans heavily into its theme—highlighting a strong and dangerous threat every citizen should be aware of. The narrative stays grounded and focused, never drifting into unnecessary distractions.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another X user also praised the story despite critiquing the film overall, “#Patriot has a pertinent premise about technology being used to breach privacy. It's when #MaheshNarayanan forgets he's an ace editor and turns fanboy that the improbable proceeding meanders and turns messy.Technically Slick but the whole #Mohanlal segment seems forcefully thrust.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another X user also praised the story despite critiquing the film overall, “#Patriot has a pertinent premise about technology being used to breach privacy. It's when #MaheshNarayanan forgets he's an ace editor and turns fanboy that the improbable proceeding meanders and turns messy.Technically Slick but the whole #Mohanlal segment seems forcefully thrust.” {{/usCountry}}

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One audience member even wrote, “#Patriot #review The film has its engaging moments, though it occasionally slows down with a few lagging scenes. It quickly regains momentum with well-executed action sequences. Overall, it stands as a decent outing with mohanlal cameo. 3/5 #mohanlal.”

Neither good nor bad

Some thought Patriot had potential to be more, but it wasn’t outright bad either. One X user opined, “#Patriot is mostly a one time watch. Neither great nor outright bad. It works more as an espionage thriller than a proper mass entertainer, but the film had the potential to be much better.” They added, “The interval punch involving Mammootty is the only proper mass moment in the film, and it worked really well. The movie definitely needed more moments like that.”

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One X user detailed why Patriot lacked compared to Empuraan or Bheeshma Parvam, writing, “For a big scale ambitious multistarrer and superstar film, Mahesh Narayan may have failed to extract a repeat value like what Prithviraj could do with Lucifer or Amal could do with Bheeshmaparvam in recent years. Patriot script needed to have lot more drama, detailing and emotional depth which is all lacking now resulting in a flat narrative.”

Mohanlal fans disappointed with cameo

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Patriot was promoted as a reunion for Mohanlal and Mammootty, but the film mostly hinges on the latter actor’s character. “Where’s #Mohanlal in Patriot? Weren’t we promised a proper multistarrer? Feels like his name was just used for the initial hype… No Mohanlal in 1st hour. #Patriot,” questioned one fan after watching the film.

“#Patriot - WASTED OPPORTUNITY. A Good First Half With a Wasted Second Half. Director Doesn't Know How To Use The Opportunity & How To Treat The Biggest Superstar. Couldn't Excited Any Thing In S. H Action Blocks of BIG M's. TOTALLY WASTED ONE 2/5,” wrote another.

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One fan even called it a ‘misfire’, writing, “#Patriot fans are walking out of theater. Total misfire by #MaheshNarayan only 40 more mins left and story is over the place. #Nayanthara entry is so bland and #Mohanlal cameo has been so sh*t. #Mammooty is trying his best but screenplay is so dry. Giving flop feels!”

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Patriot is written, co-edited, and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. It stars Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathi. The film was released in theatres on May 1.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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