Pharrell Williams ‘annoyed’ by celebrities discussing politics, says ‘Shut up!’

Singer Pharell Williams is not a cheerleader of celebrities talking about subjects of politics. In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams revealed that he did not like celebrities talking about political matters. He stated that he did not like to be part of such conversations and it “annoyed” him. Pharrell Williams expressed his disdain for celebrities talking about politics.(@pharrell/X)

Williams ‘annoyed’ by celebrities talking about politics

In the interview, the singer said, “I don’t do politics. In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for],” He added, “There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them. I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.'”

According to Page Six, the Happy singer expressed his thoughts on celebrities talking about the politics of the country. He continued, “When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s**t, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!'”

Williams refrained from disclosing which candidate he would be supporting in the upcoming elections. However, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “Not sure I’ll ever vote far right,” with a laugh. He further said, “I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action.”

The 51-year-old singer’s interview was published a day after Taylor Swift announced that she would be publicly endorsing VP Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections.

Celebrities endorsing candidates

While Swift is one of the most influential celebrities to endorse a candidate others are also endorsing one of the candidates for president. Celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Rosie O’Donnell, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Robert De Niro among others have pledged to endorse Harris. Recently, singer Billie Eilish and his brother Finneas also stepped in line to support the Vice President.

While Trump is backed up by celebrities like Savannah Chrisley, Roseanne Barr, Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan and Elon Musk.